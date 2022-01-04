St. Vincent nurses ratify new contract, end strike

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester overwhelmingly voted to ratify their new contract, Monday.

The vote puts an end to the 10-month long strike, the longest in state history.

Under the agreement with Texas-based Tenet Healthcare, every nurse who participated in the strike will get their job and shift back. The nurses will also be responsible for fewer patients, additional staff will be added, and nurses will see a bump in wage and benefits.

Workplace violence concerns have also been addressed in the agreement. There will be a police detail for the night shift seven days a week, and for all three shifts on weekends and holidays.

Of the 502 ballots cast in today’s vote, 487 voted to ratify the contract, 9 no votes, 3 blank ballots, and 3 contested ballots.

