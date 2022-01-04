ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

St. Vincent nurses ratify new contract, end strike

By Boston25News.com Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zZ9je_0dc30iZV00

WORCESTER, Mass. — Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester overwhelmingly voted to ratify their new contract, Monday.

The vote puts an end to the 10-month long strike, the longest in state history.

Under the agreement with Texas-based Tenet Healthcare, every nurse who participated in the strike will get their job and shift back. The nurses will also be responsible for fewer patients, additional staff will be added, and nurses will see a bump in wage and benefits.

Workplace violence concerns have also been addressed in the agreement. There will be a police detail for the night shift seven days a week, and for all three shifts on weekends and holidays.

Of the 502 ballots cast in today’s vote, 487 voted to ratify the contract, 9 no votes, 3 blank ballots, and 3 contested ballots.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Winter storm snarls travel, forces tough choices for schools

BOSTON — (AP) — A winter storm that had already blanketed parts of the South in snow moved into the Northeast on Friday, snarling air travel, crushing morning commutes and delivering a dilemma to school districts that had been trying to keep children in classes during a surge in coronavirus cases.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to their highest level since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday on the only age group not yet eligible for the vaccine. The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need...
KIDS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
71K+
Followers
83K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy