Bloomberg’s senior commodity strategist thinks both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are primed to surge in 2022 despite the crypto market’s recent struggles. In a new analysis, Mike McGlone says both BTC and ETH have solid bases to build on. He predicts they will remain dominant among cryptos in 2022, with Bitcoin moving toward $100,000 and Ethereum breaching $5,000.

BUSINESS ・ 2 HOURS AGO