ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

University of Alabama Reinstates Mask Mandate for Spring 2022 Semester

By Noah Lueker
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa Thread
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

University of Alabama students, faculty and staff will be required to wear masks on campus for the upcoming spring 2022 semester. According to a Monday...

tuscaloosathread.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranked Third Best Place to Work in Manufacturing

Tuscaloosa is quickly becoming known for more than just football. The city is gaining national attention for being one of the best places to work in manufacturing. A recent study was done by SmartAsset recently ranked the top cities in the United States to work if you’re in the manufacturing industry. Tuscaloosa didn’t just place in the top 20 or top 10. We are in the top 3 in the United States!
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Education
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Education
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Schools Delay January Opening Due To Snow

The new year kicked off with a significant weather event in Alabama. Due to recent snowfall, many Alabama school systems are delaying their January 3rd opening. Tuscaloosa County School System has officially delayed its January 2022 start due to the impact of winter weather. A post on their Facebook page announced the delay for faculty and staff since students aren't to report back until January 5th.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Balloon Release Planned In Memory Of Hillcrest High School Student in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Earlier this year Hillcrest High School student and sports super fan Cameron Prince passed away. His family now has an event planned in his honor at Hillcrest. Cameron Tyler Prince’s birthday is coming up and his family has a special event planned on that day to honor his life. January 3rd, 2022 there will be a Birthday Balloon Release at Hillcrest High School at Cameron’s parking space beginning at 4p.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa Thread

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.

 https://tuscaloosathread.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy