University of Alabama Reinstates Mask Mandate for Spring 2022 Semester

Tuscaloosa is quickly becoming known for more than just football. The city is gaining national attention for being one of the best places to work in manufacturing. A recent study was done by SmartAsset recently ranked the top cities in the United States to work if you’re in the manufacturing industry. Tuscaloosa didn’t just place in the top 20 or top 10. We are in the top 3 in the United States!

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO