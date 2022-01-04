ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rams look to cut out Stafford’s errors before it costs them

By DAN GREENSPAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xnjm9_0dc2l0Iz00
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) avoids a sack attempt by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston (50) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Wins are piling up for the Los Angeles Rams.

So too are turnovers by quarterback Matthew Stafford.

With the playoffs in sight, the two are unlikely to continue to coexist, something Stafford knows all too well after the Rams escaped with a 20-19 victory at the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Despite Stafford throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble, the Rams (12-4) won their fifth straight game. He has six interceptions in his past three games after being picked off nine times in his first 11 following the trade that sent him from Detroit to the West Coast.

“I hate going over all of these, to be honest with you. I am tired of doing it,” Stafford said Sunday as he recapped his three mistakes, which Baltimore turned into 13 points, including a pick-6 by safety Chuck Clark.

But Stafford was able to regroup and lead the Rams on two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter, finding Odell Beckham Jr. for the winning 7-yard score with 57 seconds remaining. Stafford finished 26 of 35 passing for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

“I love this guy so much,” coach Sean McVay said. “I feel I can certainly help him in putting him in some better spots, but when we had to have it, and the defense made a stop, he made big throw after big throw in clutch situations. That’s what the great players do.”

The Rams can win the NFC West and secure the second seed in the conference by defeating the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at home on Sunday.

Stafford’s carelessness with the ball was a major factor in the first meeting in Week 10, which San Francisco won 31-10. He threw two interceptions in the first quarter, which the 49ers turned into a 14-0 lead. There was no comeback that Monday night in November.

However, McVay sees the response Stafford put together in the crucial moments against the Ravens as a signal his quarterback will be ready for the postseason.

“Here’s what I would say, the quarterback position gets so much attention, but what we don’t end up talking about is all the great plays he made in the drive that ended up winning the game for us. That says to me how much of a leader he is,” McVay said.

WHAT’S WORKING

Adding LB Von Miller to an elite defensive front has supercharged the Rams pass rush, which had five sacks against the Ravens. Miller had two, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd split a takedown of Tyler Huntley, and even big man A’Shawn Robinson got in on the fun. The 330-pound space eater picked up the sixth career sack of his six-year career.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

It was a challenge for the linebackers and the secondary to cover Baltimore TE Mark Andrews. He had six receptions for 89 yards, and the 49ers will try to attack those weaknesses this week with standout George Kittle. Kittle had 50 yards and a touchdown on five grabs in the first meeting versus Los Angeles, and he has four 100-yard games in eight career appearances.

STOCK UP

TE Tyler Higbee set season highs with six catches for 69 yards. As long as Cooper Kupp and Beckham draw the focus of opposing defensive backs, Higbee should continue to be a valuable option to keep the chains moving.

STOCK DOWN

K Matt Gay missed his only field-goal attempt from 56 yards, and the subsequent turn in field position hindered the Rams offense for the rest of the first quarter. It was just his second miss in 33 tries this season, and that McVay let him try from that distance reflects how good the Utah product has been.

INJURIES

S Nick Scott broke his thumb on the last play of the game. He had surgery on Monday and could play this week with a cast, McVay said.

KEY NUMBER

136 — Kupp (1,829) needs 136 yards to pass Calvin Johnson (1,964 in 2012) for most yards receiving in a season. Kupp also has a shot at setting the single-season mark for receptions, as he will go into the last week of the season with 138. Michael Thomas had 149 catches in 2019.

The Rams host the 49ers having lost five straight in the series. With San Francisco fighting to secure a playoff berth, the intensity should be high.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Were Furious With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

NFL fans were not happy with CBS on Sunday afternoon, but the network isn’t to blame. Due to league broadcasting rules, CBS had to switch in some markets from the end of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game to show the start of the New York Jets at Buffalo Bills contest.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RamDigest

Rams vs. 49ers: Week 18 Prediction and Picks

The Rams were routed in Week 10 by the score of 31-10 when they squared off against the 49ers in their first meeting this season. Now, two months removed from the lopsided beatdown – can the Rams redeem themselves and enter the playoffs having stacked six wins in a row?
NFL
The Spun

The Ravens “Tribute” For Ben Roethlisberger Went Viral

The Ravens did their version of “Renegade” that the Steelers do to get the crowd pumped up and it was what you’d expect in a rivalry game. M&T Bank Stadium ran highlights of Roethlisberger getting sacked and the Steelers losing while they were getting the ball back.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Von Miller
Person
George Kittle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How the Rams can turn Matthew Stafford into more than a postseason liability

When the Los Angeles Rams traded quarterback Jared Goff, first-round draft picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in March, it did two things. It continued the team’s practice of giving up high draft picks for premier talent, and it moved the franchise’s quarterback position from good to great, at least in the abstract. Throughout his career in Detroit, the first-overall pick in the 2009 draft (Stafford) had shown the ability to do more things consistently at a much higher level than the first-overall pick in the 2016 draft (Goff) had ever displayed. The idea was that Stafford would become the perfect interpreter of head coach and offensive shot-caller Sean McVay’s system, and that this costly transaction would pay immediate dividends.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#American Football#Ap
The Associated Press

Titans take AFC’s No. 1 spot with 3-point win over Texans

HOUSTON (AP) — The Tennessee Titans clinched the top seed in the AFC for the first time in 14 years, beating the Houston Texans 28-25 on Sunday behind Ryan Tannehill’s career-high-tying four touchdown passes. The 12-5 Titans, who secured their second straight AFC South title last week, have...
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Matthew Stafford Tonight

Perhaps it’s an unfair question, giving how much he’s given to the game over the years, but it’s certainly one that’s being asked right now. The Los Angeles Rams just fell to the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, the game ending with a Matthew Stafford interception. Stafford...
NFL
CBS Sports

Rams vs. 49ers odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL picks, Week 18 prediction, best bets from model on 135-96 run

The Los Angeles Rams already have clinched a playoff berth for the fourth time in five seasons thanks to a five-game winning streak that has followed a string of three straight losses. They still have something for which to play in their final regular-season contest, as a third NFC West crown in five years under coach Sean McVay is within their grasp. The Rams (12-4) can capture that crown with a victory when they host the division-rival San Francisco 49ers (9-7) on Sunday. Los Angeles also would win the NFC West if Arizona loses at home to Seattle, while San Francisco will secure a wild-card spot if it defeats the Rams or New Orleans loses at Atlanta.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ravens Feared To Have Suffered Crushing Injury Sunday

Not only were the Baltimore Ravens eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, but they also suffered one last injury blow to end the year. Per The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, the Ravens fear they lost a key piece of their linebacking core. “Ravens sustain one more major injury in a...
NFL
downtownrams.com

Los Angeles Rams: Looking at the NFC Playoff Picture Before Week 18

The Los Angeles Rams entered this season reaching the postseason in three of its last four seasons. They are once again in the playoffs this season and there are a plethora of different scenarios that could shake out this week. Even with a playoff position secured, the Rams need a victory in the last game of the season.
NFL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy