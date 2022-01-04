ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Flashy return of Seahawks’ offense comes too late in season

By TIM BOOTH
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omdh8_0dc2kvLG00
1 of 3

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The bookends to the Seattle Seahawks’ season may have provided the clearest examples of what their offense was expected to look like.

Everything in between turned out to be a jumbled mess with a lot of what-ifs and reasons why Seattle (6-10) will finish with its worst record since 2009.

“It’s been really frustrating that you haven’t been able to see it because it’s there. And we’re capable of being like this,” coach Pete Carroll said after Sunday’s 51-29 romp over Detroit.

The Seahawks looked terrific in their home finale against the lowly Lions. Rashaad Penny finished with 170 yards rushing and had already posted a career high — 144 yards — before halftime. DK Metcalf celebrated in the end zone three times after scoring infrequently during the second half of the season.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was creative in his play-calling, and Seattle had a threat of explosiveness that was missing for most of the season.

“I think we executed in every way,” quarterback Russell Wilson said. “I’ve been telling you guys for a little bit here, that’s kind of the game we want to play.”

Seattle looked terrific in Week 1 at Indianapolis. There was balance between run and pass, and Wilson was efficient throwing the ball.

Then that all disappeared for the better part of three months. Among the reasons: a shaky defense, Wilson’s finger injury, terrible third-down efficiency, an inconsistent run game and some poor play-calling.

Finally, in Week 17, Seattle gave fans a glimpse of what might have been.

WHAT’S WORKING

Penny’s revival continues to be one of the best late-season stories for Seattle. He has a league-leading 481 yards rushing over the past four weeks, more than 100 yards ahead of Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor, the next-best rusher over that span and the league leader in rushing yards this season.

Seattle’s offensive line also deserves recognition. This week offers a good test against Arizona’s run defense.

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Rumors and speculation about changes coming to Seattle and the possibility of trading Wilson aren’t going to calm down anytime soon. Wilson noted last week that the game against the Lions could be his final home game with the Seahawks.

Based on his chats with Wilson, Carroll is dismissing all the conjecture.

“The kind of conversations we have behind the scenes are not in line with the rumors,” Carroll said Monday. “OK, there you go. No, they’re not at all. We’ve been talking. We’ve been together and connected throughout this whole season. That’s why it’s easy to dismiss those at this time.”

STOCK UP

Third-year linebacker Cody Barton has rarely had the chance at extended playing time during his career as a backup to Bobby Wagner. When Wagner went down with a knee injury early in Sunday’s game, Barton was thrust into the most extensive game action of his career.

He responded with seven tackles, one tackle for loss and and played 62 defensive snaps — 98% of total defensive plays. Barton had never played 60 snaps in a game and had played 50 or more just three previous times, none of those at middle linebacker.

“I had a lot of fun, to be honest,” Barton said. “I just love being out there and playing football and just being with the team and being able to compete out there. It’s awesome.”

STOCK DOWN

Wagner acknowledged Sunday could have been his last home game with the Seahawks because of a massive salary cap number. If that happens, leaving with an injury on the first defensive play would be an unfortunate conclusion to what’s been an incredible career with the Seahawks.

INJURIES

Wagner’s knee sprain was the most significant injury. Carroll said Wagner will not need surgery. ... TE Will Dissly (heel), RB DeeJay Dallas (thigh) and DE Carlos Dunlap (ankle) will be evaluated later in the week.

KEY NUMBER

170 — Penny became the sixth player to rush for at least 170 yards in a game for the Seahawks, joining Shaun Alexander, Thomas Rawls, Ricky Watters, Curt Warner and Chris Warren. His 170 yards were the second most by any running back during Carroll’s tenure. Rawls had 209 yards in a 2015 game vs. San Francisco.

Seattle will close out the season on Sunday at Arizona with the chance to deny the Cardinals an NFC West title. Carroll has never won fewer than seven games in a season in his 12-year tenure with the Seahawks.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL GM Thinks Russell Wilson Should Play With 1 Team Next Season

Ever since last offseason, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has been mentioned in trade rumors. With the 2022 offseason approaching very soon, those rumors are starting to heat up again. During this Friday’s edition of Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum shared his thoughts on Wilson’s future in...
NFL
FanSided

3 Seahawks who can’t be brought back for rebuild

As the Seattle Seahawks start looking to rebuild, they’ll have to examine their roster and evaluate the best moves for their longterm future. The Seattle Seahawks are struggling. At 6-10, things seem a little bleak for Seattle right now. The Seahawks will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2017. This is the first losing season for the Seahawks since 2011.
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Coach Dan Quinn 'Top Candidate' If Seahawks Fire Pete Carroll or Broncos Fire Vic Fangio - Source

FRISCO - This has advanced well beyond the "rumor'' category, just as the Dallas Cowboys' season has advanced in a positive way and the Seattle Seahawks' and Denver Broncos' seasons, not so much: Dan Quinn, the highly coveted defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, will be a "top candidate'' for the Broncos job should Denver dismiss Vic Fangio after this weekend. And he'll be a top candidate if Seattle parts ways with Pete Carroll as well.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have been the subject of a lot of trade speculation in recent weeks. The Seahawks had a disappointing 2021 season, missing out on the playoffs, leading many to wonder if this will be it for Pete Carroll and his starting quarterback in Seattle. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
ClutchPoints

Bobby Wagner’s Seahawks future draws honest take from Pete Carroll

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner aspires to stay on with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2022 season, and head coach Pete Carroll hopes that this will be the case in the end. In speaking during a press conference on Friday, Carroll touched on Wagner’s future in Seattle, where he noted that he wants the All-Pro linebacker to remain with the team.
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Suffered A Crushing Injury Loss On Sunday

The Seattle Seahawks played spoiler against the Arizona Cardinals today and beat their NFC West rivals. But they suffered a pretty disheartening injury in the process. Late in the game, Seahawks free safety Quandre Diggs suffered a serious leg injury that required an inflatable cast placed on it. He had to be carted off the field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Warner
Person
Ricky Watters
Person
Rashaad Penny
Person
Russell Wilson
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Ap#The Seattle Seahawks#Lions#What S Working Penny
abc17news.com

Seahawks hope late offensive surge is springboard into ’22

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping the final month of the NFL season will become a launching point into the 2022 season. Seattle has moved closer toward fielding the type of offense everyone expected in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s first season going into Sunday’s finale in Arizona. Seattle has scored 30 or more points in three of the past five games, topping 400 yards of total offense twice during that span. The improvement suggests Waldron will get a second season in charge of the offense if he wants the challenge.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

715K+
Followers
371K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy