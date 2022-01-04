3 killed, 1 injured after SUV, snow plow collide in Montgomery County amid icy conditions

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (7News) — Three people were killed, and a fourth person was seriously injured, after an SUV collided with the back of a snowplow in Burtonsville Monday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m., Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to the northbound lanes of Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road, for a report of a crash with multiple people trapped.

Two women and a man were pronounced dead on the scene.

Fire Rescue extricated a fourth individual, a man, from the SUV. Paramedics took that man to a local trauma center with critical injuries. Police believe all four individuals were adults.

The medical examiner and a collision reconstruction unit responded to the scene.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the crash. Based on video from the scene, the SUV appeared to have crashed into the back of the snowplow.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation says the plow involved was a contractor for Maryland State Highway Administration. MDSHA did not immediately confirm that.

More than seven inches of snow was reported in parts of the DC metro area after the season's first winter storm rolled through the region, creating gridlock on the roadways.