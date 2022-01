A man faces charges of possessing a stolen gun and child endangerment after a reported domestic dispute in Rohnert Park. Officers were sent to the area of Southwest Blvd late Saturday night after the suspect’s wife texted a friend for help. Officials say the man, Ricardo Celestino-Sebastian, was arguing with his wife in front of the children and had been allegedly using narcotics and was acting irrationally. Police were told the suspect was possibly armed and he was eventually detained by early yesterday morning. Three guns were found in the home as well, one of which was reported stolen. All of the guns were unlocked and accessible to the kids according to officials.

4 DAYS AGO