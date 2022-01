Alex Van Halen will probably not join his longtime bandmate onstage in Las Vegas this winter for what David Lee Roth says will be his final run of concerts. Diamond Dave has suggested recently that he and his longtime Van Halen drummer Alex speak regularly and "laugh like pirates" when they do, but Eddie Van Halen's son Wolfgang doesn't think that friendship will amount to a reunion between the pair.

MUSIC ・ 17 DAYS AGO