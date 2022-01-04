City-County Homeless Committee passes agenda item that could enhance area homeless shelter, awaits city council approval

The City of San Leandro strives to provide unhoused residents with critical and safety net services. However, the recent COVID-19 Omicron variant has created service delivery challenges. Additionally, on January 1, 2022, the San Leandro Police's (full-time) homeless outreach unit was reassigned to the patrol division due to low staffing levels. Below is a list of current and future services for unhoused residents: Current Services Available: • Winter Services Program (flyer attached): Provides basic needs (hot meals, clothing, gear for inclement weather, and hotel stays for those deemed most vulnerable by Building Futures with Women and Children) • Case Management with several agencies such as Building Futures, East Bay Innovations, April Showers, etc. • April Showers (free showers, clothes, food, haircuts, referrals/information for health care, social services, housing, jobs, and transportation). • Strategic Homeless Point-in-Time (PIT) count coordination to maximize opportunities for future funding to support services • Mental Health referrals to CARES Navigation Center, IHOT (In-Home Outreach Team), GART (Geriatric Assessment and Response Team), and AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment) Future Programs: • Homeless Navigation Center / Permanent Navigation Center with Supportive Housing • Safe Overnight RV Parking Lot/Zones For those seeking services: If you are seeking shelter and housing assistance, please call 211 to get referred to a Housing Resource Center. 24-hour, toll-free crisis line: 1-866-A-WAY-OUT 1-866-292-9688 OR Attend an April Showers event (San Leandro Boys and Girls Club on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Sunday of the month between 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.)

SAN LEANDRO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO