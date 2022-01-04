ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City-County Homeless Committee passes agenda item that could enhance area homeless shelter, awaits city council approval

By Brad Hamilton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, The City-County Homeless Committee discussed and passed an agenda item that could enhance the Dairy Drive Campground, while also establishing a new men’s shelter. During Madison’s city council meeting on December 7th, an agenda item focused on bettering the shelter’s in the area...

