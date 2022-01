It was not exactly a mortgage-burning party, but the state’s checkwriter-in-chief did take time Wednesday to brag a little about the state’s financial condition. “We – two years ahead of schedule – have made the final $302 million payment on the $2 billion loan the state took out in 2020 to cover covid-19 expenses in the middle of the pandemic,” state Comptroller Susana Mendoza (pictured) said. “All of this repayment was done without using a penny of the federal stimulus dollars.”

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO