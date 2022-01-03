ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Turnpike, world's most expensive tollway system, increases tolls 5%

By Victor Skinner
WFMZ-TV Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike increased over the weekend, widening the turnpike's gap as the most expensive tollway system in the world. A 5% toll increase approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) this summer took effect just after midnight on Sunday for all E-ZPass and Toll...

Pa. Turnpike To Introduce 5% Toll Increase Starting This Weekend

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — This weekend will be the beginning of new tolls for drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Starting on Sunday after midnight, tolls will be increased by 5% for both the E-ZPass and toll by plate systems. The only exception is for the new Southern Beltway, PA Turnpike...
Eugene Depasquale
Toll Hikes On New Jersey, Pennsylvania Turnpikes And More Take Effect This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The new year is bringing some new toll hikes for drivers in our region. It’s going to cost you 5% more to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike. The toll hike takes effect Sunday. You have to pay more whether you use E-ZPass or toll by plate, but E-ZPass customers do get a discount. Driving in New Jersey will also get more expensive. A 3% toll hike on the New Jersey Turnpike, Garden State Parkway, and Atlantic City Expressway all go into effect on Saturday.
5% toll increase for Pa. Turnpike takes effect Sunday

HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is reminding drivers that a toll increase announced earlier this year is set to take effect just after midnight Sunday. In July, the PTC approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and PA Turnpike Toll By Plate rates for the entire system except the Southern Beltway (PA Turnpike 576) west of Pittsburgh, according to a news release from the commission.
Turnpike Toll Rates Through Montco Rise 5% for 2022

The Pennsylvania Turnpike sees somewhere around 500,000 drivers who traverse it every day. As we start the new year, it’s probably uprising for many to hear that the toll rates are rising by 5% in 2022 across the entire system except for the Southern Beltway west of Pittsburgh, writes Joe Zlomenk for The Sanatoga Post.
New Jersey Turnpike Authority Raising Tolls In 2022

TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers in New Jersey are going to be paying more in 2022. Starting Saturday, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which operates the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike, will raise tolls by 3%. That means about a 6 cent increase for E-ZPass customers...
Yes, tolls are increasing in New Jersey on Jan. 1. Here’s where.

Short of hearing there is a lump of coal in your Christmas stocking, the next most disliked phrase for Jersey drivers is, your tolls are going up. January 1 is toll increase day on the state’s three largest toll roads. Some smaller toll agencies also are increasing their tolls, while other authorities have held the line on increases. Let’s round them up so you don’t get a surprise at the toll booth on New Year’s Day.
PennDOT to replace bridge on Schuylkill Ave. in Reading

READING, Pa. — On foot, by car or by trains underneath, a bridge in northwest Reading is counted on by thousands. Right now, it's in poor condition. The bridge over the Norfolk Southern tracks on Route 183 South, also known as Schuylkill Avenue, will be demolished and replaced with a bridge that PennDOT said will be up to standards.
Tolls to be removed on Everett Turnpike at Exit 10

MERRIMACK, N.H. — Drivers on the Everett Turnpike will no longer have to pay tolls when they exit in Merrimack. About two years after toll collection was eliminated at Exit 11 in Merrimack, the state will remove tolls at Exit 10. As part of the 2021 budget process, the...
Republican candidate for Pa. governor alleges airline carrying illegal immigrants was secretly flown into LVIA

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Pennsylvania Republican candidate for governor is alleging an airline flight carrying illegal immigrants was secretly flown into Lehigh Valley International Airport. A news release from Former Congressman Lou Barletta's campaign says a World Atlantic Airlines flight with illegal immigrants was sent by the Biden Administration to...
Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
