ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ketchum, ID

Main Street Fight Ends with Broken Nose, Arrest for Hailey Man

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A 21-year-old man is behind bars facing charges after a New Year's brawl outside a bar on Main Street in Ketchum. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, Jose Quinonez Tamayo is facing two...

newsradio1310.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls and Filer Juveniles Involved in Idaho 75 Rollover

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two Magic Valley teens were hospitalized when their pickup rolled Wednesday afternoon on Idaho Highway 75 in Blaine County. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called out Wednesday at around 3:42 p.m. for a pickup that had rolled near the Picabo Desert Road. The juveniles, one from Twin Falls and the other from Filer, were headed north on the highway in a Dodge pickup when snow blowing from a passing snowplow reduced their visibility, the driver hit an ice patch and went off the side of the road and rolled onto its top. The two were taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center to be checked out for non-life-threatening injuries.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Body Recovered from RV Fire in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-The body of a person was removed from a burned recreational vehicle Monday morning in Minidoka County. According to Minidoka County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Dan Kindig, emergency crews responded a little after 9:30 a.m. to a motorhome on fire in the county. One person was inside the vehicle at the time. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, the vehicle was a converted taco truck made into a home. He said the cause was combustible material too close to a wood stove. Once the fire was extinguished, Chief Kindig said deputies and the Idaho State Fire Marshal removed the body. At this time there is no foul play suspected. The Minidoka County Coroner is working to identify the deceased.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hailey, ID
Hailey, ID
Crime & Safety
Ketchum, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Ketchum, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Someone Using Fire to Keep Warm Blamed for Large Twin Falls Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators have determined someone using fire to stay warm as the cause of the large commercial building fire in downtown Twin Falls on New Year's Eve. The Twin Falls Fire Department Chief Les Kenworthy announced Tuesday afternoon, in coordination with the Idaho State Fire Marshal's office, the fire that destroyed the Ford Transfer and Storage Company's building and the property stored inside was a warming fire started by someone. Multiple fire crews from across the area responded to the building on Wall Ave late Friday night as crews tried to fight the fire from inside, but had to pull back and work to contain the flames to the building. Two large ladder trucks sprayed water from above while other crews worked from various angles to put the fire out. The contents of roughly 40 private and business units went up in flames, according to fire officials. Firefighters eventually left the scene New Year's Day a little after 7 a.m.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Mobile Home Total Loss, Five Displaced by Fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Five people have been displaced by an early Tuesday morning mobile home fire in Twin Falls. According to Battalion Chief Eric Schmits, Twin Falls Fire Department crews were called at around 6:30 a.m. to the mobile home park on Grandview Ave for a home on fire. Schmits said everyone had made it out of the mobile home. There were two minor injuries reported. Firefighters put out the blaze in about ten minutes. Schmits said the owner of the park is letting the family live in an office trailer temporarily as they lost everything in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

TWIN FALLS FIRE CHIEF: New Year’s Eve Fire Very Dangerous

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Firefighters had to pull back from attempting to fight a storage facility fire from the inside as conditions became very dangerous on New Year's Eve. Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy said the battalion chief working December 31, made the decision to pull firefighters out of the historic building that caught fire at around 10:15 p.m. Online the building is listed as the Ford Transfers and Storage Company on Wall Ave in downtown Twin Falls. Chief Kenworthy said the building was a storage facility with roughly 40 individual household and business storage units. At first, firefighters made an offensive effort to extinguish the blaze from inside but switched to a defensive attack from the outside using multiple fire engines, including two ladder trucks pouring water from above. Firefighters were able to protect several other buildings located near the fire. Chief Kenworthy said if there was any damage to the other buildings it would have been minimal. The fire forced the closure of traffic on 6th Ave West for some time as smoke and steam billowed from the burning building. Firefighters fought the blaze into the new year and left the scene at around 7 a.m. Saturday. Cheif Kenworthy said the Idaho State Fire Marshal would be on scene today along with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. It is still too early to tell what the cause of the blaze was. Kenworthy said Monday morning the building was still too dangerous to get into, the basement was full of water, and much of the other levels were covered in ice. City crews would work to drain the basement so investigators could enter the building. Kenworthy said the cold temperatures made the fire difficult to fight. There were no major injuries as a result, only one firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling the blaze. Chief Kenworthy said there wasn't an estimate on the cost of the damage however, many personal and sentimental items were lost. He said he was told the facility had stored several vintage pianos.
TWIN FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broken Nose
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Crews on Large Structure Fire in Downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS,Idaho (KLIX)-A large building is on fire in downtown Twin Falls. Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a warehouse building that caught fire late Friday evening on 3rd Street West, near the Thursday's Discount Store and the City Streets Department building. Twin Falls Police have a section of 6th Ave West shut down by the Maverik gas station. More information to come.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

10 Commandments for a Good Winter Life in Southern Idaho

There are a lot of religious people across Southern Idaho. Their beliefs vary a bit between the organizations, but it seems the majority believe that there are things you should and should not do to be a good person. The 10 commandments from The Bible are often the base rules on how to live a good life. Those aren't the only 10 commandments out there though.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Missing: Jerome ID Teen Whereabouts Unknown Since Dec 26

The Jerome Police Department is asking those in southern Idaho to keep an eye out for an area teen that was reported missing on Sunday, December 26. Have you seen Matthew Raymond Booth? His profile has been added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website, which archives active juvenile cases in the state. Booth, 16, has brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 140 pounds. He is approximately 6'0" in height.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Head-on Crash Kills Man West of Nampa

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man was killed in a head-on crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon west of Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the Nampa man was driving a Ford F250 pickup west on Karcher Road at around 2:12 p.m. when he crossed the centerline and collided with a Freightliner semi pulling two trailers near S. Indiana Avenue. The 32-year-old died at the scene, he had not been wearing a seat belt. ISP said the roadway was blocked for about six hours.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Radio 1310 KLIX

84-year-old Sagle Man Killed in UTV Crash

SAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man driving a utility vehicle was killed when it was hit by a pickup on U.S. Highway 95 Monday morning. According to Idaho State Police, emergency crews responded at just before 10 a.m. when the 84-year-old man on the John Deere UTV tried to cross the highway and was hit by a Chevrolet pickup driven by a 70-year-old man from Kalispell, Montana. The 84-year-old was not wearing a seat belt and ejected from the UTV. The driver of the pickup was not injured. The crash blocked the highway for about three hours.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Man Charged with Rape of 11-year-old in Minidoka County

RUPERT, Idaho (KLIX)-A 32-year-old man is facing one count of rape in Minidoka County. According to charging documents, German Turcious-Rosales, was charged following the alleged rape on December 12, at an apartment complex in Heyburn. A man living in the same apartment reported the incident to police who then called Minidoka County Sheriff's Office detectives to investigate the crime involving an 11-year-old girl. Turcious-Rosales had left the scene before authorities arrived. The victim was taken to an area hospital to have a sexual assault kit conducted. Following the examination, a warrant was issued for Turcious-Rosales who is originally from Texas. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for late January.
MINIDOKA COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Car Runs Red Light in Eagle Saturday, One Killed, Others Injured

EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-An adult woman was killed when another vehicle ran a red light at an intersection in Eagle on Christmas Day. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she died on Saturday. Emergency crews were called out at around 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Idaho Highway 55 and Floating Feather Road where the two cars crashed. First responders took four people to the hospital. The sheriff's office said witnesses reported seeing a car headed east on Floating Feather Road run the red light and hit the car traveling on Idaho 55. The crash blocked the intersection for several hours.
EAGLE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Multiple Crashes Reported on Interstate 84 in the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-As more snow falls in the Magic Valley, Idaho transportation authorities report multiple crashes on Interstate 84. According to 511 Idaho, a major crash is being reported between exits 173 and 182, between the two Twin Falls interchanges. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office shared on social media that first responders were on the scene of several rollover crashes between Jerome and Burley on the interstate. The Idaho Transportation Department reports ice on the roadway in some areas. You can go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest information on road conditions.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy