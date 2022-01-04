ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ebadot puts Bangladesh on top in 1st test vs New Zealand

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe7fd_0dc2ZScA00
1 of 8

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — Ebadot Hossain bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory over World Test Champion New Zealand in a fiery spell Tuesday on the fourth day of the first cricket test.

On a pitch on which Bangladesh and New Zealand collectively amassed 786 runs in their first innings — with the tourists taking a 130-run lead — Ebadot reduced New Zealand to 147-5 at stumps, a lead of only 17 runs.

After dismissing first innings century-maker Devon Conway for 13, Ebadot removed Will Young (69), Henry Nicholls (0) and Tom Blundell (0) in the space of six balls to fortify the strong position the Bangladesh batters had created.

“The first thing to know about Ebadot as a person is that he only came to cricket about five years ago,” Bangladesh’s West Indies-born bowling coach Ottis Gibson said. “He won a fast-bowling competition somewhere and two years later he was playing international cricket.

“He’s a joy to work with because he’s enthusiastic and he wants to learn so much. When his confidence is high he can bowl spells like this.”

New Zealand was just hanging on at stumps in the face of Ebadot’s aggressive swing bowling. Veteran Ross Taylor, in his penultimate test match before retirement, was 37 and allrounder Rachin Ravindra was 6.

Bangladesh hasn’t won any of its previous 43 matches in New Zealand across all three formats and wasn’t expected to test New Zealand in this match in the absence of veteran players such as Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah.

But the tourists have steadily got on top of New Zealand, and Ebadot rammed home their advantage on Tuesday, finishing the day with figures of 4-39.

Bangladesh first dismissed New Zealand for 328, claiming the last five wickets for 70 runs to leave it short of a par score on a docile pith at the Bay Oval. Bangladesh replied with 458, lifted by the contributions of captain Mominul Haque (88), Liton Das (86), Mahmudul Hasan Joy (78) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (64).

Resuming on Tuesday at 401-6, Bangladesh added a further 57 through Mehidy Hasan (47) and Yasir Ali (26).

When the tourists finally were all out, New Zealand had been in the field for more than 176 overs — the better part of two days — in hot conditions and seemed wilted when their second innings began.

Latham again was out cheaply when he dragged a short ball from Taskin Ahmed onto his stumps. Ebadot had his first wicket when Conway was caught at slip by Shadman Islam, though the Decision Review System was needed to confirm the dismissal.

Throughout the day, Bangladesh had a love-hate relationship with the DRS. Early on Mehidy twice overturned lbw decisions which had gone against him. The Conway decision also went Bangladesh’s way but they then became reckless and wasted reviews on speculative appeals.

New Zealand had begun to see some swing when they took the third new ball Tuesday and the Bangladesh seamers also found swing on the fourth day, including some reverse.

The New Zealand batsman played with no real purpose other than to survive to stumps and Ebadot threw that policy into disarray when he removed Young, Nicholls and Blundell in quick succession.

Young had batted four hours for 69, his second half century of the match, when he chopped down on a short ball from Ebadot which came off the inside edge onto his stumps. Nicholls lasted only two balls before he was bowled by a fast in-swinger and Blundell fell lbw in the next over, when his review was unsuccessful.

Taylor was dropped by Shadman off Mehidy when he was 17 but survived to stumps as New Zealand’s main hope of a defensible lead on the final day.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What you missed on day one of the fourth Ashes Test

England took two late wickets to earn a foothold in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney as Australia dodged the showers to reach 126 for three on day one.Stuart Broad continued to act as David Warner’s nemesis when he marked his return to the side with a familiar looking dismissal against the left-hander.But Australia were building a strong foundation until late breakthroughs from James Anderson and Mark Wood dragged them back towards parity.Magic numberEngland’s longest serving Test captainsJoe Root (60)Sir Alastair Cook (59)Michael Atherton (54)Michael Vaughan (51)Sir Andrew Strauss (50)Joe Root broke an England leadership record when he walked...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ashley Giles warns ‘everything will be on the table’ when assessing England’s Ashes defeat

Ashley Giles, managing director of England men’s cricket, has apologised for the manner of the team’s Ashes defeat but warned a mass clearout at the top will not solve deeper rooted issues.Giles says the England and Wales Cricket Board will conduct a thorough inquest into the failings of the trip after the final two Tests in Sydney and Hobart but, having surrendered the urn at the earliest opportunity over 12 largely depressing days of cricket, he was quick to say sorry to fans.“Being here now in this position, I absolutely feel the responsibility of losing this Ashes series,” he said,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes injury adds to England woes on wicketless second morning in Sydney

England’s hopes of forging ahead in the fourth Ashes Test fell foul of a wicketless second morning in Sydney with a dropped catch and an injury to Ben Stokes adding to their woes.The tourists have already surrendered the urn after sustaining an irretrievable 3-0 deficit in the series but were in a promising position after restricting their opponents to 126 for three on a rain-affected first day.But they were unable to add to their tally as 51 not out from Steve Smith and an unbeaten 39 from the returning Usman Khawaja took the score to 209 for three at...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liton Das
Person
Shakib Al Hasan
Person
Tom Blundell
Person
Ross Taylor
Person
Ottis Gibson
Person
Mahmudul Hasan Joy
Person
Mominul Haque
Person
Rachin Ravindra
Person
Ebadot Hossain
Person
Devon Conway
Person
Tamim Iqbal
Person
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Person
Taskin Ahmed
The Independent

Stuart Broad dismisses David Warner on rainy first day in Sydney

Stuart Broad dismissed Australia opener David Warner for the 13th time in Tests but England’s hopes of reinvigorating their Ashes campaign were blighted by rain on the opening day in Sydney The urn is already gone after the hosts opened up an unimpeachable 3-0 lead in Melbourne last week, but England have pride and places to play for and their opponents are hungry for a whitewash.Bad weather was a constant on day one at the SCG, delaying the start by half-an-hour and interrupting play on three separate occasions as Australia reached 56 for one in 21.4 overs.Broad has had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Usman Khawaja makes comeback century as England struggle to stay in the fight

Usman Khawaja cashed in on a dropped catch to make a comeback century on day two of the fourth Ashes Test, leaving England scrapping to stay in the fight in Sydney.Khawaja was only playing because of Travis Head’s Covid-19 diagnosis, returning for the first time since Australia’s famous defeat at Headingley in 2019, and marked the occasion by reaching 102 not out at tea.He was aided by some slack handiwork from wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Joe Root at slip, with the pair combining to put him down on 28, and went on to lead the hosts to 321 for six.That...
SPORTS
The Independent

Usman Khawaja returns in style as England suffer – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.CricketUsman Khawaja made it another tough day for England You absolutely love to see it 🇦🇺 @Uz_Khawaja pic.twitter.com/9pX7r54bLe— Marnus Labuschagne (@marnus3cricket) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)Yes @Uz_Khawaja 👌🏻 👏🏻 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻— Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) January 6, 2022Stuart Broad’s display had some thinking...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Cricket#International Cricket#Bangladesh#Cricket Test#Ap
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow hits back after abuse from Australian cricket fans

Jonny Bairstow says the “bad-mouthing” from the crowd aimed at his and Ben Stokes’ weight was “not needed” during the fourth Ashes Test, in which Bairstow hit a century.The Ashes have already been lost to Australia with the hosts winning the first three Tests, but the tour will be played out. Bairstow put in a heroic shift to hit 103 unbeaten on day three of the latest Test.However, a video went viral of Australian fans shouting abuse at England players, calling them “fat” and telling they needed to “lose weight”.“It was just a bit of bad-mouthing from the crowd, it’s...
SPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Broad takes five wickets for England but Usman Khawaja shines brightest

Stuart Broad turned his sense of injustice into an Ashes five-for on his recall in Sydney but it was an Australian with a point to prove who claimed the spotlight on day two of the fourth Test.Usman Khawaja has waited almost two and a half years to earn a recall in the Baggy Green, and only got it thanks to Travis Head’s Covid-19 diagnosis, but he marked his SCG homecoming with a superb 137 as the hosts took control with a score of 416 for eight declared.For England Broad’s return of five for 101 was both a glimmer...
SPORTS
The Independent

England hoping for good news on Ben Stokes after injury in fourth Test

England were hoping for the best but fearing the worst after Ben Stokes hurt his side on day two of the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney.Stokes was in the middle of an extended barrage of bouncers in the morning session when he pulled up in his follow-through, clasped his side and left seeking treatment before his over was complete.A battle-hardened warrior like Stokes only shows pain when he absolutely has to and, although he was able to return in the afternoon to field at slip, he was not considered as a bowling option for the remainder of the day.Side injuries...
SPORTS
The Independent

England’s top order collapse in face of hypnotic attack on day three in Sydney

England’s top order was blown away again on day three of the fourth Ashes Test, staggering to 36 for four amid a hypnotic sequence of dot balls and wickets from the Australia attack.The opening session was delayed and shortened by rain, but England are becoming masters of the fast forward collapse and were once again ruthlessly exposed.Haseeb Hameed was first to go when he was cleaned up through a yawning gate and by the time lunch came the punchdrunk tourists had lost three more batters in a mesmerising spell of 53 runless deliveries.Zak Crawley echoed Hameed by having his stumps...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
New Zealand
The Independent

Mark Wood glad to see Stuart Broad crack ‘tough nut’ David Warner in fourth Test

Mark Wood praised Stuart Broad’s ability to crack Australia’s “tough nut” David Warner as England’s bowlers fought hard on day one of the fourth Ashes Test.Just 46.5 overs were possible amid multiple rain delays at the Sydney Cricket Ground, but by keeping the hosts to 126 for three England were able to reflect on perhaps their best day yet in a mostly miserable tour.That is set against a fairly low bar but, after losing the toss and being asked to bowl first on a pitch that offered only gentle assistance, this was a show of much-needed resilience.James Anderson dismissed Marcus...
SPORTS
The Independent

Jonny Bairstow hits gutsy Ashes ton after England’s latest top-order collapse

Jonny Bairstow played through the pain barrier to strike his first Test century in over three years, digging deep to give England a rare moment of joy on their troubled tour of Australia.Bairstow came to the crease with England in a familiar state of turmoil at 36 for four, but defied a 90mph blow to the right thumb as he counter-attacked his way to 103 not out at the SCG.The Yorkshireman averaged 21.32 in the 19 games since he last reached three figures, against Sri Lanka in November 2018, but answered longstanding questions over his red-ball future with a gutsy...
SPORTS
The Independent

Stuart Broad on being dropped, his Test future and where England go from here

Stuart Broad gave a wide-ranging post-match interview after taking five wickets on his recall to the side in the fourth Ashes Test.Here we look at some of the issues he addressed during his media debrief.On England’s decision to leave him out in two of the first three Tests“I always had in my mind coming to Australia that I might play two or three Test matches, probably not five. But I can’t say that I wasn’t disappointed not to play at Brisbane and Melbourne on two pitches that I felt like would have suited suited my bowling. That’s top-flight sport, isn’t...
SPORTS
The Independent

England captain Steph Houghton back in training after almost four months out

England captain Steph Houghton is back in training with Manchester City after almost four months out with an ankle injury.Houghton, who has been out since suffering the injury ahead of the Lionesses’ meeting with North Macedonia in September, took part in a session with her club on Wednesday.The 33-year-old tweeted: “Oh it’s good to be back!”Oh it’s good to be back! 🤩💙@ManCity pic.twitter.com/Gpy6gcxa2Q— Steph Houghton MBE (@stephhoughton2) January 5, 2022City published pictures of her involvement but it is not yet known when she will return to match action.Houghton has been missed by City in what has been a frustrating season...
SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

712K+
Followers
370K+
Post
320M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy