ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

Saint Vincent Hospital Nurses Approve New Deal To End Historic Strike

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptDrV_0dc2XrPn00

WORCESTER (CBS) — The longest nurses’ strike in Massachusetts history has come to an end.

About 700 striking nurses approved a contract offer from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester on Monday. In total, the strike lasted 301 days.

487 of the 502 ballots cast were in favor of ratifying the agreement. Nine voted against ratifying it, while three ballots were left blank and three ballots were contested.

In the approved agreement, striking nurses are guaranteed the right to return to their original positions. The target date for the nurses to return is January 22.

“We did it!” said Dominique Muldoon, a registered nurse and co-chair of the Nurses Local Bargaining Unit of the Massachusetts Nurses Association, at a press conference on Monday night. “We are returning to our jobs.”

The nurses walked off the job 10 months ago, seeking more money and better health insurance benefits, but then a stalemate over staffing levels took center stage. Offers from owner Tenet Healthcare and counter-offers from the nurses’ union failed to solve things, so the hospital hired 200 replacement nurses and shut down beds during the pandemic.

It was former Boston mayor turned US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh who brokered a deal last month that gives striking nurses the right to return to the exact jobs they left.

“It’s a very humbling experience,” said Marlena Pellegrino, a 35-year nurse at Saint Vincent’s Hospital and fellow co-chair of the Nurses Local Bargaining Unit. “Not an easy experience by any means. There’s ups and downs. There’s trauma involved. Emotional and physical trauma when you’ve been on strike so long. But you also learn a lot about yourself. You dig down deep and you learn what it means to stand beside and with colleagues.”

Muldoon laid out that the agreement was approved by the striking nurses in part because of new staffing changes. For instance, three of the hospital’s cardiac units will now have limits of four patients per unit.

“In the past, these nurses were assigned up to five patients routinely. That’s going to change now,” Muldoon said.

Also, seven of the medical-surgical and telemetry units will now have a mix of four and five patient assignments.

“Prior to the strike, these nurses had five patient assignments with no ability to reduce assignments according to needs of the patients.”

According to the new agreement, behavior health units will now be limited to five patients. That’s a change from six to seven patients that were previously allowed in the units.

The agreement also includes resource nurses on nearly every unit, providing additional nurses who are able to assist in many areas on the unit.

“We have language that limits the hospital’s ability to flex nurses, a controversial practice that sends nurses homes and causes unsafe conditions when patients are needed,” she added.

Another key tenet of the agreement are the new policies to ensure workplace safety for nurses. As stated in the new agreement, there will now be two nurses seats on the Hospital Workplace Safety Committee to help them monitor assaults against nurses.

A metal detector will also now be used at the hospital to screen all patients and visitors.

On top of that, nurses will also be provided assault pay if they are assaulted by a patient or visitor. Sick or vacations days can now be used if an assault happens, and the first five days of used sick or vacation pay after an incident of that nature will be restored.

In a statement on Monday, a representative from Saint Vincent Hospital said, “We are ready to welcome back every nurse who chooses to return to Saint Vincent, and we have plans in place to make that process as smooth as possible. We are also eager to restore access to temporarily closed services so that we can better serve the needs of our community.”

The hospital is asking the returning nurses to put their signatures on “Commitment To My Colleagues” pledge before returning.

“I know COVID is rough, and they probably need some of their staff back,” said nurse Chris Barton. “But I’m excited, and I’m happy to go back.”

Comments / 5

Related
MassLive.com

Nurse’s attempt to remove MNA union from Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester could leave nurses unrepresented for at least a year

Despite the striking nurses ratifying an agreement with the Saint Vincent Hospital on Monday, the tension hasn’t been entirely extinguished in Worcester. The nurse who attempted to remove the Massachusetts Nurses Association from Saint Vincent Hospital is now represented by a national right-to-work organization in a second attempt to expel the union from the hospital in Worcester.
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Worcester, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
Worcester, MA
Health
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
spectrumnews1.com

Saint Vincent Hospital reopens 12 behavioral health beds

WORCESTER, Mass. - Saint Vincent Hospital reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds on Monday. The beds were closed in August due to staffing challenges presented by the nurses' strike. “We have been eager to reopen this service for our friends and neighbors in Central Massachusetts, and grateful to those whose...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

St. Vincent Hospital reopens inpatient psychiatry beds ahead of striking nurses’ Jan. 3 vote to ratify tentative agreement with Tenet Healthcare

Saint Vincent Hospital announced Monday it has reopened 12 inpatient behavioral health beds ahead of the Massachusetts Nursing Association’s Jan. 3 vote to ratify the tentative agreement reached with Tenet Healthcare. The newly reopened beds have been closed since August due to the nurses’ strike and represent 60% of...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
dmagazine.com

After Nine Month Strike, Tenet Hospital and Nurses Settle Dispute

Nurses at Tenet-owned St. Vincent Hospital in Massachusetts have reached a tentative agreement to end the 285-day strike over working conditions. The agreement between the Massachusetts Nursing Association and the hospital was brokered by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, Marty Walsh, and came after 43 negotiating sessions. The agreement guarantees...
HEALTH SERVICES
laborpress.org

St. Vincent Nurses Win Staffing Limits and More; End 301-Day Strike

WORCESTER, Mass.—Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted almost unanimously Jan. 3 to ratify a contract and end their 301-day strike. The vote was 487-9 in favor, with three blank ballots and three contested, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association. The five-year pact will be retroactive to January 2021.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

St. Vincent nurses vote to ratify contract after record-long strike

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester wrapped up voting on a contract Monday night after a nearly 300 day strike. The nurses ratified the agreement between the association and Tenet Healthcare and brought an end to the historic strike. Over the course of 10 months,...
WORCESTER, MA
Fox News

Longest Massachusetts nurses' strike ends after 10 months

The longest nurses strike in Massachusetts history came to an end Monday when unionized nurses at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester voted to ratify a new four-year deal with management. The agreement was overwhelmingly approved 487 to 9 in favor of ratification, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association union. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
MedPage Today

10-Month Nursing Strike Ends Amid Omicron Surge

After nearly 10 months, a record-long strike in Massachusetts has come to an end, paving the way for hundreds of nurses to return to Tenet Healthcare's Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester. The end of the strike is important in more ways than one. The nurses -- members of the Massachusetts...
WORCESTER, MA
WGAL

Federal strike team helps WellSpan York Hospital deal with COVID-19 surge

YORK, Pa. — A federal strike team is helping WellSpan York Hospital deal with a surge in COVID-19 patients. The Department of Defense strike team has been on the job since Monday and includes four additional doctors, 14 nurses and two respiratory care professionals. Most of them are Air Force personnel from Texas.
YORK, PA
Scrubs Magazine

Nurses End Nearly 10-Month Strike at Tenet Healthcare-Owned Hospital

The longest nursing strike in Massachusetts history ended on Monday after it was announced that the nurses from Tennet Healthcare Hospital would ratify a new four-year deal with management. The agreement includes improved staffing and gives nurses who went on strikes the right to return to work in the same...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wxxv25.com

Local hospitals in need of nurses amid new COVID variant

Hospitals did prepare for yet another COVID wave, but they’re struggling under the weight of a staffing problem. Hospitals are slammed with patients and there aren’t enough caretakers to handle them. Singing River Health System CEO Lee Bond tells News 25 that a shortage of nurses has become...
HEALTH SERVICES
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Lawmaker Files Bill To Make At-Home COVID Tests Exempt From State Sales Tax

BOSTON (CBS) – A Massachusetts lawmaker has filed a bill to make at-home COVID tests tax-free. Rep. Marc Lombardo of Billerica filed the bill Wednesday, saying it is wrong to put a state sales tax on the tests when they are recommended by health officials. Today, I filed legislation to exempt at home Covid tests from MA sales tax. A friend recently made me aware that at-home Covid tests are subject to sales tax in MA and this is wrong. At a time where frequent testing in recommended, MA should not be charging residents a sales tax pic.twitter.com/KBu196vqx4 — Marc Lombardo (@MarcTLombardo) January 5, 2022 The bill would amend existing sales tax law to make the tests exempt.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
43K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy