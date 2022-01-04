After Blaming COVID-19 Spread On Black People, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Tests Positive For Virus

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lieutenant Governor of Texas Dan Patrick speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hilton Anatole on July 9, 2021, in Dallas, Texas. | Source: Brandon Bell / Getty

The lieutenant governor of Texas, a Republican who has attempted to politicize the pandemic along racial, age and party lines, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, according to reports.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been isolating himself and has since tested negative after experiencing mild symptoms, his senior adviser Allen Blakemore said in a statement on Monday. He was being treated with Regeneron’s monoclonal antibodies, which the FDA granted emergency authorization because of the pandemic.

It was unclear when exactly Patrick tested positive for COVID-19. However, critics are likely to wonder not only why Patrick wasn’t more forthcoming immediately following finding out his diagnosis, but also whether he knew how he was infected by the virus.

That last part was an indirect reference to that time when Patrick pinned the blame solely on unvaccinated Black people for spreading COVID-19, a widely debunked false claim that was the byproduct of the lieutenant governor stereotyping all African Americans as Democratic voters, the staunch conservative’s antithesis.

Patrick made the ill-advised comments decried as “racist” during an interview with Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham last summer.

“The biggest group in most states are African Americans who have not been vaccinated,” Patrick declared in a blanket statement during the cable news TV show. “The last time I checked over 90% of them vote for Democrats in their major cities and major counties, so it’s up to the Democrats – just as it’s up to the Republicans – to try to get as many people vaccinated.”

Aside from being flagrantly racist, Patrick’s comments about unvaccinated Black people are just plain wrong. FactCheck.org cited Kaiser Health Foundation, a nonprofit, bipartisan health news organization, when reporting days after Patrick’s comments that “far more white people remain unvaccinated against the disease” than Blacks.

Of course, to anyone paying attention, the recent surge of the coronavirus has shown that the new Omicron variant is far from racially selective for its hosts and has been infecting people at a record rate around the globe regardless of vaccination status. That now includes Patrick, who also suggested that elderly people would happily “sacrifice” their own lives to help jumpstart the economy, another flawed and misguided premise about the virus.

Regeneron’s CEO said in November that its antibodies will protect people from COVID-19 for months, However, the New York Times reported that Regeneron also said in December that “it will be months” before the biotech company’s monoclonal antibodies will be ready for use against the Omicron variant.

It is unclear whether Patrick was infected with the Omicron variant. But it is abundantly clear that people believe karma played an active role in the lieutenant governor’s health status.

1. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin

Source:Getty 1 of 82

2. Davante Adams, NFL player

Source:Getty 2 of 82

3. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer

3 of 82

4. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist

4 of 82

5. Sen. Cory Booker

Source:Getty 5 of 82

6. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayor

Source:Getty 6 of 82

7. Jaylen Brown, NBA player

Source:Getty 7 of 82

8. Herman Cain, former presidential candidate

Source:Getty 8 of 82

9. Nick Cannon, entertainer

Source:Getty 9 of 82

10. Ben Carson, former HUD Secretary

Source:Getty 10 of 82

11. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player

11 of 82

12. Dave Chappelle, comedian

Source:Getty 12 of 82

13. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

Source:Getty 13 of 82

14. Eugene Daniels, journalist

14 of 82

15. Jacob Desvarieux, guitarist

Source:Getty 15 of 82

16. Manu Dibango, musician

Source:Getty 16 of 82

17. Andre Dickens, Atlanta Mayor-Elect

Source:Getty 17 of 82

18. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee

18 of 82

19. Kevin Durant, NBA star

Source:Getty 19 of 82

20. Larry Edgeworth

20 of 82

21. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds

Source:Getty 21 of 82

22. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba

22 of 82

23. Patrick Ewing, basketball legend

Source:Getty 23 of 82

24. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dad

Source:Getty 24 of 82

25. Vivica A. Fox, actress

Source:Getty 25 of 82

26. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis star

Source:Getty 26 of 82

27. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainer

Source:Getty 27 of 82

28. Rudy Gobert

28 of 82

29. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropist

Source:Getty 29 of 82

30. Lee Green, former college hoops star

30 of 82

31. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist

31 of 82

32. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driver

Source:Getty 32 of 82

33. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub

33 of 82

34. Barry Harris, pioneering jazz pianist

Source:Getty 34 of 82

35. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husband

Source:Getty 35 of 82

36. Antoine Hodge, opera singer

Source:GoFundMe 36 of 82

37. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ

37 of 82

38. Callum Hudson-Odoi

Source:Getty 38 of 82

39. DL Hughley, comedian

39 of 82

40. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer

40 of 82

41. Jesse and Jacqueline Jackson

Source:Getty 41 of 82

42. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler

42 of 82

43. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor

43 of 82

44. Paul Johnson, house music DJ

Source:Getty 44 of 82

45. Jim Jones, rapper

Source:Getty 45 of 82

46. Brad "Scarface" Jordan

Source:Getty 46 of 82

47. DeAndre Jordan, NBA star

Source:Getty 47 of 82

48. Tim Lester, NFL star

Source:Getty 48 of 82

49. LL Cool J

Source:Getty 49 of 82

50. James Mahoney, pulmonologist

50 of 82

51. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musician

Source:Getty 51 of 82

52. DeRay McKesson, activist

Source:Getty 52 of 82

53. Von Miller, NFL star

Source:Getty 53 of 82

54. Nicki Minaj

Source:Getty 54 of 82

56. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen Moore

Source:Getty 56 of 82

57. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn

57 of 82

58. U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley

Source:Getty 58 of 82

59. Charley Pride, country music legend

Source:Getty 59 of 82

60. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Source:Getty 60 of 82

61. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric Richmond

Source:Getty 61 of 82

62. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian

62 of 82

63. Chris Rock, actor and comedian

Source:Getty 63 of 82

64. Wallace Roney

Source:Getty 64 of 82

66. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball Coach

Source:Getty 66 of 82

67. Troy Sneed, gospel singer

Source:Getty 67 of 82

68. Sage Steele

Source:Getty 68 of 82

69. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.

69 of 82

70. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL star

Source:Getty 70 of 82

71. Carole Sutton, actress

Source:Getty 71 of 82

72. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53

Source:Getty 72 of 82

73. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes

73 of 82

74. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach

Source:Getty 74 of 82

75. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA star

Source:Getty 75 of 82

76. Jo Thompson, singer

Source:Getty 76 of 82

77. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.

77 of 82

78. Coby White, NBA player

Source:Getty 78 of 82

79. Juan Williams, Fox News Host

Source:Getty 79 of 82

80. Wendy Williams, talk show host

Source:Getty 80 of 82

81. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, Alabama

Source:Getty 81 of 82

82. Zumbi, rapper

Source:Getty 82 of 82

