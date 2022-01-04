ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Football Podcast: Another 10-Win Season For the Team

On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kentucky wrapped up the fourth ten-win season in school history in storybook fashion. The KSR Football Podcast crew relives all of the great moments from the 20-17 win over Iowa, shares stories...

www.on3.com

On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
Henry County Daily Herald

Drew Bobo, son of former Georgia quarterback flipped his commitment from Auburn Tigers to Bulldogs

Georgia has clinched a remarkable comeback by signing the best performing lineman Drew Bobo, who is the son of the popular offensive coordinator and Georgia quarterback Mike Bobo. The player Drew Bobo has announced a flip from the Auburn Tigers, as he will be joining the Georgia team. This year, Bobo is said to be the third offensive lineman who has landed on the Georgia team. The team has also confirmed the joining of the lineman to their team.
WRDW-TV

Strom Thurmond football coach steps down after 8 winning seasons

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Antwaun Hillary, the 11th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School, announced this week that he is resigning after eight momentous years in the role and 15 years on the school’s coaching staff. “This has been a very difficult decision,” said Hillary. “Strom Thurmond...
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
On3.com

Booger McFarland: Georgia is the 'Samsung' of college football

LSU legend and current ESPN commentator Booger McFarland has a unique take on the Georgia Bulldogs football program. Georgia has been a quality program over the past five years, and McFarland knows that. That’s why he compared them to global tech giant Samsung. On an episode of the ESPN...
On3.com

Vanderbilt students not allowed to attend Kentucky game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
The Spun

All-American DB Announces Transfer Destination

In late December, former Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph entered the transfer portal. On Saturday morning, he announced where he’ll resume his college career. Joseph, a former Big Ten Freshman of the Year and All-American, has officially transferred to Notre Dame. The reason Joseph is transferring to Notre Dame is...
On3.com

Nick Saban provides injury update on Alabama offensive linemen

Nick Saban is hopeful he will have healthy offensive linemen for the national championship. The Alabama coach said Friday that starting right tackle Chris Owens and starting right guard Emil Ekiyor both practiced this week. He is hopeful they will be able to play Monday against Georgia. Both players suffered...
