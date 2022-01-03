ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockets coach Stephen Silas says Kevin Porter Jr. will learn from suspension

By Brian Barefield
 4 days ago
Photo by Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the Houston Rockets announced the one-game suspension of starters Christian Wood and Kevin Porter Jr. for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Both players were disciplined for separate actions. Porter was disciplined for his alleged verbal altercation and throwing of an object toward Rockets assistant coach John Lucas. Wood was suspended for his refusal to re-enter Saturday’s game in the second half versus Denver.

Rockets head coach Stephen Silas took the podium Monday for his usual pregame news conference before Houston’s game at Philadelphia. He confirmed the suspension of both players while also offering some minor details about what happened on New Year’s Day.

At the end of the press conference, Silas was asked about how Porter could overcome this adversity and move forward. He responded:

He is emotional. He is a competitor; he’s a good kid. He owns up to his mistakes when he makes them, and tries not to make them again. That is pretty much all you can ask for from a guy. We put a lot into him, and we knew he had a past before he came here.

We hold everybody accountable for what they do, and he crossed the line, and he will be back. We will still love him and grow with him, and everything will be OK. For this to be blown out of proportion, and it should not be … it should be a bump in the road, and we continue. If you really love somebody, you don’t take one instance and say, ‘That’s it.’ You love them, and when stuff like this happens, you love them even more.

Porter was selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft by Milwaukee and traded to Cleveland. He played 50 games there before being placed on the inactive list at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. The Rockets acquired Porter from the Cavaliers in January 2021 after an outburst in the locker room involving general manager Koby Altman. He played in 23 games for Houston, recording 20 starts.

The Rockets decided to give Porter complete on-court control over the team when they named him a starter at the point guard position. This spot was previously held by veteran John Wall, who is still with the team but has agreed to sit out until the team finds a suitable place for him to play.

During Houston’s media day in October 2021, Porter told reporters the Rockets’ organization saved his life. He expressed how he changed his interactions with people and reacts to certain situations.

Houston has yet to announce if Wood and Porter will be available for Wednesday’s game in Washington against the Wizards.

