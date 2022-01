The 15-year-old son of a North Carolina police officer who was shot in the head by his father in an apparent accident last week has died.The teenager was shot at his home in Onslow County’s Haw Branch Road at around 4.30pm on 27 December by his father, who works for the Jacksonville police department.The Onslow County sheriff’s office confirmed on Thursday that the boy had died.The teen had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Camp Lejeune’s Naval Medical Centre from where he was later transferred to Vidant Medical Centre, where he was declared dead.Police are investigating the shooting and...

