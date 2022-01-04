Oil Steadies Near $76 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Supply Policy

The price of crude oil rose in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest OPEC+ meeting. In a statement, OPEC+ members said that they did not see any material impact on oil demand because of the rising number of Omicron cases around the world. As a result, the members stuck with their previous guidance of pumping more crude oil in the market. They will add their output by 400k barrels of oil per day in February. This means that the members have resumed about two-thirds of the oil supplies that they slashed when the pandemic started. Later today, oil prices will react to the latest US inventories by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO