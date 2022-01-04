ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil Steadies Near $76 Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting on Supply Policy

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied in Asian trading before an OPEC+ meeting that’s expected to see the alliance agree to another production boost next month. Futures in New York held near $76 a barrel after rising 1.2% Monday. The OPEC+...

ng.investing.com

investing.com

Oil drops for 2nd session on concerns over rising COVID-19 cases

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil lost more ground on Monday as rapidly climbing cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant hit economic activity, although losses were curbed by supply disruptions in Kazakhstan and Libya. Brent crude slid 38 cents, or 0.46%, to $81.37 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil price steady, Kazakh turmoil adds to supply concerns

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices held steady on Friday, heading for their biggest weekly gains since mid-December as unrest in Kazakhstan and outages in Libya spurred concerns over supply. Brent crude was up 2 cents, or less than 0.1%, at $82.01 a barrel at 1445 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate...
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies as supply constraints counter omicron concerns

Oil steadied as supply constraints from OPEC+ to the U.S. offset concerns over the impact of a severe COVID-19 outbreak in China and the prospect of tightening monetary policy. Futures held near $78 a barrel in New York after recouping earlier losses. A deep-freeze in Canada and Northern U.S. is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cwbradio.com

OPEC Decides to Pump More Oil Into World Economy

(AP) OPEC and allied oil-producing countries decided Tuesday to pump more oil to the world economy amid hope that travel and demand for fuel will hold up despite the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The 23-member OPEC+ alliance led by oil cartel member Saudi Arabia and non-member...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

OPEC+ agrees oil output increase from February

LONDON/MOSCOW (Jan 5): OPEC+ agreed on Tuesday (Jan 4) to stick to its planned increase in oil output for February because it expects the Omicron coronavirus variant to have a short-lived impact on global energy demand. The group of producers comprising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil near $80 as OPEC+ adds more crude to tightening market

OPEC and its allies agreed to a scheduled increase in production for next month, and an industry report pointed to another decline in U.S. crude inventories. Futures in London traded near $80 a barrel. OPEC+ on Tuesday stuck to its plan to add 400,000 barrels a day for February after it cut estimates for a surplus in the first quarter. The American Petroleum Institute reported U.S. stockpiles fell by 6.43 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the data. Official government figures are due Wednesday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Crude oil price makes false-breakout after OPEC+ meeting

The price of crude oil rose in the overnight session as investors reflected on the latest OPEC+ meeting. In a statement, OPEC+ members said that they did not see any material impact on oil demand because of the rising number of Omicron cases around the world. As a result, the members stuck with their previous guidance of pumping more crude oil in the market. They will add their output by 400k barrels of oil per day in February. This means that the members have resumed about two-thirds of the oil supplies that they slashed when the pandemic started. Later today, oil prices will react to the latest US inventories by the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Rallies After OPEC+ Agrees On More Production, Gold Rebounds, Bitcoin Steady

Crude prices are rising again as OPEC+ grows more confident that the global crude demand outlook will only take a limited hit from the Omicron variant. The plan to gradually return production can move forward as OPEC+ anticipates a tighter market in the first quarter. When you factor in that many countries are struggling to hit their quotas—even Russia—the oil market should expect this lack of capacity will keep prices heading higher throughout the year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Oil Prices Boosted by Bullish API Report, OPEC Outlook as NFP Report Nears

Oil, API, EIA, OPEC, Covid, NFP, Technical Forecast- Talking Points. Crude and Brent oil prices bounce on bullish US inventory report. OPEC forecast sees robust demand despite surging Covid cases. Technical outlook improved as trendline support reestablished. Crude and Brent oil benchmarks rose overnight going into Wednesday’s Asia-Pacific trading session...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

Oil holds near $80 after OPEC+ output hike decision

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil prices held near $80 a barrel on Wednesday after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and investors assessed the impact of a spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. Brent crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.46%,...
TRAFFIC
rigzone.com

OPEC+ Set to Boost Supply Again

The 23-nation alliance is on track to ratify another modest output revival of 400,000 barrels a day, delegates said. OPEC and its allies are poised to revive more halted oil production when they meet on Tuesday after predicting a tighter outlook for global markets. The 23-nation alliance led by Saudi...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Investors Start 2022 On An Upbeat Note, OPEC+ Meets

The US dollar traded higher against all the other major currencies on Monday and Tuesday, Asian session, at a time when EU and US shares climbed higher. Perhaps investors remained optimistic that full-scale lockdowns can be averted, despite record COVID infections. As for the dollar, it may have rebounded on...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

OPEC+ Will Keep Pumping More Oil, Undeterred by Omicron

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. The world's largest oil producing bloc is betting that the Omicron wave of the coronavirus won't impact the global economy like previous waves, and they're turning on the taps to prove it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Up, but Moves Small as Investors Await OPEC Meeting

Investing.com – Oil was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but moves were small ahead of a major producers' meeting to discuss plans to add supply in February 2022. Meanwhile, the fuel demand outlook remained optimistic as the rising number of COVID-19 cases globally has yet to spark tightened restrictive measures in the biggest fuel-consuming countries.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Commodities Week Ahead: Oil Starts Year Up On OPEC; Gold Clings To $1,800

Oil's first week of the year could be very much like the opening week of 2021, where positive OPEC+ action could put a firm floor under a market not entirely out of the ‘pandemic-woods.’. A year ago, crude prices began January on optimism that forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines would defeat...
TRAFFIC

