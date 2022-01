MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a limited quantity of COVID-19 rapid home tests as they are flying off the shelves. But some people aren't buying them to test themselves for COVID, instead, they are testing their tap water. Rumors are circulating on social media that there's COVID-19 in tap water after several viral videos of people applying drops of tap water on the Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid home-test are positive.

