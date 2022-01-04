ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Arctic Air & Snow Return

By Chief Meteorologist Tracy Smith
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother arctic cold front tracks into the region Tuesday morning,...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Potential for freezing rain and drizzle on Saturday

The Quad Cities office of the National Weather Service says there is a chance of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle across the area Saturday afternoon through evening. This may result in potentially very slick and hazardous travel conditions. Stay with The Voice Of Muscatine, 93.1 The Buzz and KWPC...
MUSCATINE, IA
FOX Carolina

Chilly, sunny Saturday ahead of Sunday's rain

Cold air sticks around Saturday, before showers push in for Sunday. Most of the rain will arrive after lunchtime. Saturday looks sunny, though chilly! Highs reach the low to mid-40s, with clouds moving in toward the evening. Sunday will start dry with clouds building in, followed by showers late in...
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 32 Chicago

Arctic air brings beautiful light effect to Chicago area

Chicago - Friday is day three of the deep freeze in Chicago. O'Hare dipped below zero for the first time since the middle of February last year. Today will be the coldest day of the season so far. Arctic air arrived on Wednesday and will eventually relinquish its grip by the weekend with highs above freezing expected Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Frigid Temperatures Follow Season’s First Snowfall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A few stats for the winter season so far 3.3″ of snow and for the month we got 1.5″ so far since midnight which is close to the monthly average of 2.2″. WATCH: Why So Little Snow? We are off to a frigid start with temperatures in the teens and single-digit wind chills. Highs only make it to the 20s so roads could still be icy in a few spots. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Tomorrow we will finally see more sun with high pressure scooting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wbaltv.com

❄ Snowfall arrives; temps to drop, wind to pick up

Chief Meteorologist Tom Tasselmyer explains how temperatures were around the mid-30s around Baltimore late Thursday night, but where snow was falling in Western Maryland, temperatures dropped a couple degrees below freezing. After the snowstorm passes through Maryland, the temperatures will drop and the wind will pick up.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Frigid Winds Blast DC Area, Freezing Rain Possible Sunday

Frigid air and biting cold wind will rip through the Washington, D.C., area as Storm Team4 tracks a third round of potentially disruptive winter weather headed our way. The second snowstorm to hit the D.C. area in a week has come and gone, but freezing rain is possible Sunday. Layer...
WASHINGTON, DC
KULR8

MT WFO GLASGOW Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Light snow and blowing snow has mostly ended across the advisory. area this morning. Additional light snow is possible later today. but accumulations will be low. Therefore the winter weather. advisory has been cancelled. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Light...
ENVIRONMENT
KATC News

Mild with rain chances returning this weekend

Well, it's been a nice end to the week with mostly sunny skies and cool conditions out there. It'll be chilly this evening as temperatures drop into the 40s. But with clouds building in late tonight and more of a ESE wind back in place, readings will actually rise into the 50s by daybreak Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
KULR8

MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BLOWING SNOW REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1. PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM MST SATURDAY... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...BLowing snow expected. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this. afternoon and...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Cold Friday Night, Winter Weather Advisory Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to the chance of freezing light rain and drizzle. It will be mostly clear and cold Friday evening with temperatures falling to the single digits. Temperatures will increase back to the low to mid-teens overnight into Saturday morning. (Credit: CBS 2) Look for sunny skies to start Saturday, then increasing clouds by the late morning. Southerly winds will increase temperatures into the low 30s by the afternoon. (Credit: CBS 2) Increasing moisture will allow for a chance for freezing light rain and drizzle during the afternoon and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Gives Way To Cold & Windy Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow blanketed much of Maryland overnight, so chances are you woke up to find several inches of snow outside. The snow started late Thursday and continued into Friday morning, leaving behind 2 to 4 inches of snow across much of the state. Some pockets in northern and western Maryland saw even more, with the highest totals in Thurmont (8 inches) and Boonsboro (6.6 inches). But even though the snow and the majority of clouds have cleared out of the region, near-freezing temperatures and wind chill are keeping the accumulated snow from melting away as the sun comes out. The snow...
MARYLAND STATE
KULR8

WY Rapid City SD Zone Forecast

————— 644 FPUS53 KUNR 072327. .TONIGHT...Not as cold. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming. partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to.
ENVIRONMENT
foxbaltimore.com

Second Snow of Season Ends, Arctic Blast Follows for Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The second snowfall of the season goes down in the books with 3" of snow officially reported at BWI Airport. Here's a look at snowfall totals from around Maryland late Thursday through early Friday. The rest of Friday is dry, mostly sunny, and chilly with highs...
MARYLAND STATE

