Nine Voigtlander rangefinder lenses are now on sale in the US

By LR admin
leicarumors.com
 6 days ago

Leica M11 price leaked at European store

A store in Europe already listed the upcoming Leica M11 camera with a price tag of €7,000 (VAT excluded). If that information is correct, we can expect the new M11 to be priced at around $8,000 in the US. This is a surprise to me because the new M11 will be cheaper than the Leica M10-R (currently priced at $9,000).
New Leica Geovid Pro 32 Rangefinding Binoculars

Legendary Geovid rangefinders get downsized into a compact, lightweight design. Rangefinding binoculars are one of most versatile tools in a hunter’s arsenal, and, among that category of optics, the Leica Geovids are at or near the top in terms of performance. But, like all rangefinding binos, they aren’t small. In fact, heft and bulk are the two biggest factors that hunters complain about with any make or model. But now, Leica has changed the game, introducing a new Geovid—known for their optical quality and rangefinding capabilities—in a compact, lightweight design. The new Leica Geovid Pro 32 rangefinding binoculars weigh less than 2 lbs., and measure just 6 inches in length—an outstanding reduction in size.
