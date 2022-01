I am trying to troubleshoot an error in a traffic log regarding cert decryption. I have found an article from PA on it: https://knowledgebase.paloaltonetworks.com/KCSArticleDetail?id=kA10g000000boONCAY but I am unable to reproduce the steps to help in troubleshooting. The fourth bullet says 'Dataplane Debug shows the following..." and I would like to see a log just they show in the example but I'm not sure where that is. The log features it references I'm familiar with for packet capture but packet capture doesn't look the example they provided.

SOFTWARE ・ 8 HOURS AGO