Greg Cote: No playoffs, no firm idea on Tua is worst possible way for Miami Dolphins to end season

By Greg Cote Miami Herald (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago

These have been the three longest playoff droughts in the once-proud history of the Miami Dolphins:. Seven seasons, from 2009 to 2015. Six seasons, from 2002 to 2007. Now five seasons, from 2017 ... and counting. College-age Dolphins fans have grown up not knowing their team to be anything...

560 The Joe

The Time is Now for Tua

Jason La Canfora feels next season is Tua’s time to shine but will he also he weighs in on Antonio Brown plus gives you some other NFL notes.
NFL
247Sports

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa addresses possible offseason trade talks

With one more game remaining in the Miami Dolphins’ 2021-22 season, they have been eliminated from the playoff race. With the offseason looming, trade talks involving quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may heat up, but the second-year quarterback is not concerned about that. In his press conference prior to the Dolphins’...
NFL
Alabama State
247Sports

Miami Dolphins QB coach Charlie Frye evaluates Tua Tagovailoa's Year 2 progress

Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down sophomore season, but the Miami Dolphins quarterback will get one more chance to head into an important offseason with some much-needed confidence. Before the Dolphins the face the New England Patriots in a Week 18 AFC East showdown. Dolphins quarterback coach Charlie Frye evaluated Tagovailoa’s second year.
NFL
Yardbarker

Important Season Finale for Tua

In his final weekly media session of the 2021 NFL season, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked to look ahead a bit, more specifically whether he wondered whether he was anticipating more trade rumors regarding a potential replacement or him. “No and I’m not worried about that,” Taovaioa said....
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa continues to field questions about the team opting to move on from him or the idea that he is being traded after the season ends. “No, I’m not worried about that,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “If it comes up, it comes up. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. Obviously, it didn’t go the way I wanted it to go. It didn’t go the way that our team wanted it to go. It’s tough when you have an opportunity, and you don’t capitalize on that opportunity. I would say it has been a fun season. Just being able to go through the ups and downs with the guys that we have on our team. Just us continuing to believe in each other while things weren’t going right. And then when things were going right, that’s kind of why we’re in this industry and why we do what we do. Because of the feeling of when you do win and you do accomplish what you want to accomplish, it’s a good feeling for all of us.”
NFL
Dan Marino
FanSided

Miami Dolphins coaches as much to blame for Tua Tagovailoa struggles

The Miami Dolphins may or may not want Tua Tagovailoa next season. We simply don’t know but the coaches need to blame themselves. Ryan Tannehill was never a great quarterback for the Dolphins and you could point to the fact that he is a caretaking QB with the Titans. That’s fine but the Titans are winning and Tannehill is being coached to play in their system. A system that works well with Tannehill’s ability.
NFL
Miami New Times

Five Decisions the Miami Dolphins Must Make Before Next Season

Last weekend's 34-3 blowout loss to the Tennessee Titans not only ended all hopes that the Miami Dolphins might turn a 1-7 beginning of the season into an improbable playoff run, but it also rekindled debate surrounding the future of the team. Everything is rainbows and butterflies when you're on a seven-game winning streak, but reality has a way of crashing back down to earth when you get your butt handed to you the way Miami did last weekend.
NFL
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals His True Feelings On Antonio Brown

Just a few days ago, star wide receiver Antonio Brown shocked the football world by storming off the field. During Sunday’s game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets, cameras caught Browns taking off his jersey and pads and walking off the field. He waved on the crowd as he made his way to the Buccaneers locker room.
NFL
AllSteelers

Antonio Brown Calls Out Tom Brady

Antonio Brown has added Tom Brady to the mix as he continues his social media rant towards Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians. Brown released a lengthy statement through his lawyer last night, telling his side of the story during Week 17 when he left midway through the Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. Later, he posted text messages between he and Arians from prior to the game, discussing Browns' ankle injury.
NFL
#Titans#Nfl Season#American Football
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans
NFL
Football
Sports
The Spun

Antonio Brown Says He Received Offer To Play Football

Antonio Brown had plenty of things to say this Friday while on the “Full Send Podcast.” He even discussed his future as a football player. During his time on the show, Brown revealed that he currently has an offer to play football. However, that offer isn’t from an NFL team.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Alex Rodriguez News

For the 2021 NFL season, ESPN rolled out an interesting fan experience – an alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning hosting and calling the game. So far this season, Peyton and Eli have had guests like Aaron Rodgers, Snoop Dogg and others. It’s been a pleasant surprise for fans who were looking for something a little different than the normal broadcasts.
NFL
FanSided

Report: Chicago Bears have made head coach decision

There have been plenty of rumors discussing the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy. However, while most fans and media seem to agree that Nagy will be out at the end of the year, the front office in Chicago has been quiet. Many expected the announcement to wait...
