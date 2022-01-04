Career Goals For 2022

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. The "Great Resignation" and early retirement may be all the rage now, but a recent study by the Stanford Center on Longevity offered "a haunting prediction" for the working lives of kids today, said Joe Pinsker in The Atlantic. "About half of today's 5-year-olds can expect to live to the age of 100," but many should also "expect to work 60 years or more." That would add another 20 years to the average career, bringing the average retirement age into the eighties. Our longevity will require rethinking of "the blueprint for life," the researchers say. "Instead of a march through education, work, and retirement," the report considers a more fluid path. "The idea is to work until later in life, but with stretches of working less (or not at all)."

