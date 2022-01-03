ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Delay Tuesday for Garbage and Recycling Collection

Raleigh, North Carolina
Raleigh, North Carolina
 4 days ago

City of Raleigh curbside collection of garbage and recycling will be delayed on Tuesday, Jan. 4, due to inclement weather. Heavy rains Monday and the potential for overnight freezing mean a later start for our crews in the morning.

If your regular collection day is Tuesday, please leave your garbage and recycling carts at the curb. Our crews will be working through the evening to complete all routes. Regular pickup of garbage and recycling is scheduled to resume on Wednesday, Jan. 5

Yard waste collection will be running a day behind the regular schedule for most customers this week.

Here is the adjusted schedule:

  • Tuesday, 1/4, yard waste collection will occur on Wednesday, 1/5
  • Wednesday, 1/5, yard waste collection will occur on Thursday, 1/6
  • Thursday, 1/6, and Friday, 1/7, yard waste collection will occur on Friday, 1/7

Please leave your carts at the curb and we will get to them as quickly as we can. Thank you for your patience as we do all that we can protect our crews' safety.

For more information, call Customer Care at 919-996-3245, visit the City's website, or follow us on social media

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh The city of Raleigh is named after Walter Raleigh, who established the lost Roanoke Colony in present-day Dare County.

