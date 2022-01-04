Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve Gala Preview

The LA Philharmonic has revealed additional concerts and programs set to take place at Walt Disney Hall in a winter/spring schedule that stretches through June 14, 2022, including newly announced concerts that will have hip-hop star Nas and singer-songwriter Father John Misty doing orchestral concerts with the LA Phil. The concert with Father John Misty and the Philharmonic will be Feb. 25, followed by an “Illmatic” anniversary show by Nas and the orchestra on May 1. Also newly announced is “an evening of Gen X anthems” curated by Liz Phair May 10, although she will not be backed by the LA...

