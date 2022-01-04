ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Performances at the Met: New Year's Eve Gala Preview

Cover picture for the articleThe Met rings in the new year with a gala performance featuring stars...

The Met rings in the new year with a gala performance featuring stars Angel Blue, Pretty Yende, Javier Camarena and Matthew Polenzani. Performing from the Parktheater in Kurhaus Göggingen in Augsburg, Germany, the program features arias, duets and ensembles from Donizetti to Puccini, as well as arrangements of operetta and Neapolitan songs.
PERFORMING ARTS
nhpbs.org

great performances at the met

The soprano performs arias and songs that brought her success around the world including selections from Wagner's "Tannhauser," Strauss' "Ariadne auf Naxos," Puccini's "Manon Lescaut" and Scandinavian songs by Sibelius and Grieg, from Oslo's Oscarshall Palace in Norway. The concert was recorded last August. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46...
MUSIC

