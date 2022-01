THEATER London’s West End is rallying to keep its audiences amid the surge of the Omicron variant. A new campaign entitled “Don’t Stop Me Now” is offering reduced tickets in the range of £10-£50 ($13-$67) for performances throughout January and February. The sale can be accessed through the Official London Theatre website. (LINK: https://officiallondontheatre.com/new-year-sale/) The West End was hard hit by the new COVID-19 variant in the thick of the holiday season. New shows such as “Cabaret,” starring Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne, had to cancel blocks of performances, while productions like Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cinderella” were pulled just before Christmas until February. The “Don’t Stop...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO