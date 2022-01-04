ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. manufacturing cools but globally factories take Omicron risks in their stride for now

By Jonathan Cable, Leika Kihara
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znHEi_0dc2HAKY00
An employee inspects a circuit board on the controller production line at a Gree factory, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, China August 16, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

LONDON/TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Global manufacturing activity remained strong in December as factories took rising cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in their stride, although persistent supply constraints and rising costs clouded the outlook for some economies.

Rising global infections have inspired policymakers to tread carefully, with outbreaks in China forcing some firms to suspend production and threatening to disrupt output for memory chip giants, such as Samsung Electronics(005930.KS).

Yet for now, the hit from Omicron to output appears to be modest, according to surveys released on Monday and Tuesday with even a cooling in demand for goods in the United States still offset by robust numbers.

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday that its index of U.S. factory activity fell to a reading of 58.7 last month from 61.1 in November, the lowest tally since last January. However, supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most most in a decade. Manufacturing accounts about 12% of the U.S. economy.

Elsewhere, manufacturing activity in the euro zone remained resilient at the end of 2021 as factories took advantage of some easing in supply chain bottlenecks and stocked up on raw materials at a record pace, a survey showed on Monday.

In Britain, manufacturing activity grew slightly faster than originally thought last month, another survey showed on Tuesday.

"Supply chain disruptions, however, likely will worsen this month, given that Brexit customs checks have been bolstered and Omicron likely will lead to renewed factory closures in Asia," said Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics.

In China, factory activity expanded at its fastest pace in six months in December, the Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) showed.

The findings from the private survey, which focuses more on small firms in coastal regions, tally with those in China's official PMI that pointed to an uptick in factory activity.

Other parts of Asia also fared well with manufacturing activity expanding in countries ranging from Vietnam to Malaysia and the Philippines.

"Manufacturing PMIs and timely trade data reveal that Asia's export-focussed industry gained momentum at the turn of the year," said Alex Holmes, emerging Asia economist at Capital Economics.

"While the Omicron variant presents a key threat to the outlook, it is unlikely to cause nearly as much disruption to industry as Delta did in Q3," he said.

In Japan, the world's third-biggest economy, manufacturing activity in December grew for an 11th straight month while bellwether exporter South Korea saw the fastest pace of expansion in three months, surveys showed.

"We expect Asia's exports and capex upswing to be sustained by continued global recovery, and Asia's manufacturing PMIs will remain moderately strong over the coming months," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

Japan's PMI stood at 54.3 in December, remaining above the 50-mark threshold that indicates expansion in activity but lower than November's 54.5 as new order growth softened. read more

South Korea's PMI rose to 51.9 from 50.9 in November to mark the 15th consecutive month of expansion, as rising domestic demand offset sluggish overseas sales.

India's manufacturing activity continued to expand in December though at a slower pace than in November, as elevated price pressures remained a concern.

"The Omicron variant poses near-term growth risks by delaying the consumption recovery, but higher vaccination rates in Asia could help limit the damage to growth as compared to the Delta wave," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

(This story corrects paragraph 4 to say index for prices paid for inputs at U.S. factories dropped by largest in a decade)

Reporting by Jonathan Cable and Leika Kihara; Additional reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Tomasz Janowski

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

India's total COVID-19 cases reach 35.52 mln - health ministry

MUMBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - India reported 159,632 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly in the country. The health ministry also reported 327 new deaths, taking the total death toll to 483,790. Total infections stand at 35.52 million. Reporting by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Japan PM says U.S. military bases to impose tighter COVID-19 controls

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States has agreed to impose stricter COVID-19 measures at its military bases in Japan, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday, amid concerns that outbreaks at bases have fuelled infection in local communities. “We have agreed with the United States in principle that unnecessary...
MILITARY
editorials24.com

Global COVID cases top 300 million with Omicron driving surge in U.S.

The world surpasses 300 million COVID-19 cases as the spike in new infections in the U.S. fueled by the Omicron variant shows no signs of slowing down. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the recent surge in cases and hospitalizations throughout the country. Then, Dr. Shad Marvasti, an associate professor and the director of public health, prevention and health promotion at the University of Arizona College of Medicine-Phoenix, joins CBSN’s Lana Zak to discuss the latest.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Omicron#Covid#Samsung Electronics#Brexit#Pantheon Macroeconomics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Philippines
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Hospitality firms saw Omicron hit in December as service sector growth slowed

Problems faced by the travel, leisure and hospitality businesses across the UK deepened last month, according to a respected monthly survey.Growth in the service sector slowed to its lowest point since February, as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 surged through the country in December.The UK beat its previous record for reported daily coronavirus cases during the month and many people stayed at home in the run-up to Christmas, a vital period for the hospitality industry.Pubs and restaurants that would normally be hosting family meals, office Christmas parties and get-togethers instead faced a raft of cancellations.The closely watched IHS Markit CIPS...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

U.S. manufacturing activity cools; supply bottlenecks easing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing slowed in December amid a cooling in demand for goods, but supply constraints are starting to ease and a measure of prices paid for inputs by factories fell by the most in a decade. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) survey on Tuesday also suggested...
ECONOMY
euromonitor.com

Global Recovery Tracker: Omicron Is the New Downward Risk to the Recovery

In Q4 2021, out of the 48 economies covered by Euromonitor International’s Recovery Index, 28 are expected to have recorded a score of 100 or over, indicating a recovery in which economic output, the labour market and consumer spending all return to/exceed pre-pandemic levels of 2019. From a different perspective, the Recovery Index scores are expected to have deteriorated in 25 out of the 48 economies in Q4 2021 compared to the previous quarter. Countries in the Eurozone and North America, have re-imposed containment measures amid rapid spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Omicron risk ‘very high’, says WHO amid 11% rise in global Covid cases

There were nearly 4.99 million newly reported cases around the world from December 20-26, the UN health agency said. The number of Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas, the World Health Organisation has said. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market 2022 with Top Countries Outlook And Manufacturers With Growth 2029

The research report on the “Global Air-Cooled Turbogenerator Market 2021” provides up-to-date market trends, with upcoming possibilities of OMICRON VIRUS IMPACTED ON GLOBAL MARKET with the present market scenario, and the market forecast from 2022-2028. The complete analysis of Air-Cooled Turbogenerator market on the global scale provides key details in form of graphs, statistics, and tables which will help the market players in making key business decisions.
MARKETS
Fortune

From U.S. midterms to the heart of Europe: A year of election craziness poses major global risks in 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. “Markets hate elections,” Australian financial services executive Paul Rickard, said in a note to investors last week. “In an election campaign, politicians can and do make “crazy” promises,” he says. “The risk is enough to make share investors wary.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

UAE c.bank expects economy to grow 4.2% in 2022

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates said it expects the UAE economy to grow 4.2% in 2022, accelerating from last year's 2.1% growth. The central bank's projection, in its latest quarterly report on the economy, is rosier than that of the International Monetary Fund, projects the UAE economy will grow 3% this year.
MARKETS
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

UK COVID-19 death toll exceeds 150,000 after Omicron surge

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's official death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic rose above 150,000 on Saturday, government figures showed, following a record wave of cases caused by the Omicron variant. Some 313 deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test were reported on Saturday, taking...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

270K+
Followers
264K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy