ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

Rockers We Lost in 2021

By Loudwire Staff
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though the body is temporary, the work of these rock and metal creatives may last forever. After one of the saddest years in recent memory, we pay tribute to the essential minds we lost in 2021. Though Children of Bodom's Alexi...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
societyofrock.com

Wolfgang Van Halen Didn’t Originally Wanted To Be A Musician

Wolfgang Van Halen was recently interviewed by Loudwire‘s Lauryn Schaffner. His band Mammoth WVH is Loudwire’s 2021 Artist of the Year but when asked if being a musician is what he originally wanted he said,. “I wanna do stuff with video games when I was little, I was...
VIDEO GAMES
Eagle 102.3

Grammy Nomination Helped Wolfgang Van Halen Start Writing Again

Wolfgang Van Halen said his recent Grammy nomination helped him start writing new music after he’d lost motivation during 2020. His debut Mammoth WVH single “Distance” – a tribute to late father Eddie Van Halen – is nominated in the Best Rock Song category for 2021, with the winner to be revealed next month.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexi Laiho
Person
Randy Rhoads
Person
Eddie Van Halen
myhot995.com

The Year in Music 2021: Artists we lost

In 2021, we saw some of our favorite artists take their final bow. Here's a list of artists we lost:. February 8 -- Mary Wilson, 76, Supremes singer. February 18 -- Prince Markie Dee, 52, member of pioneering rap group Fat Boys. March 2 -- Bunny Wailer, 73, the last...
MUSIC
Eagle 102.3

Tony Iommi Plans More Music in Style of His Perfume-Themed Track

Tony Iommi, while looking back on a year of firsts, said he intended to make more music in the style of his recent perfume-themed track “Scent of Dark.”. In a new year message to fans, the Black Sabbath icon also reflected that he’d had a “busy” 2021 and observed that “time just flies by so quick nowadays."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin. The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: “I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. WATCH: Simon Cowell's son Eric makes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rockers#Shred#Children Of Bodom#Megaforce Records#Metal Edge
Chicago Defender

In Memoriam: Black Stars We Lost In 2021

2021 has been a year like no other. Many of our beloved stars passed away, leaving an undeniable mark on the world of fashion, music, television, and film. Check out the list below of all the souls we lost this year. Our condolences to their loved ones. Hank Aaron (February...
NFL
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Reveals If There Will Be Van Halen Reunion

Van Halen played their last show together in 2015. Wolf Van Halen had the chance to join his dad, uncle, and their band on the final tour. Now, he’s speaking out on if the surviving lineup will be getting back together. This really started when former Van Halen frontman...
MUSIC
Soaps In Depth

Remembering the Daytime Stars We Lost in 2021

As 2021 comes to an end, we are taking a moment to remember the talented performers from the world of daytime to whom we sadly said a final farewell this past year. Stars such as beloved GENERAL HOSPITAL stars John Reilly (Sean) and Stuart Damon (Alan), GUIDING LIGHT supercouple Michael Tylo (Quint) and Lisa Brown (Nola), ALL MY CHILDREN leading man Michael Nader (Dimitri), DAYS OF OUR LIVES DiMera daughter Philece Sampler (Renee), THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS patriarch Jerry Douglas (John), and more.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

David Bowie’s Kids: Everything To Know About The Late Singer’s 2 Children

One of music’s biggest icons leaves a legacy of two children from two different marriages. Find out more about David Bowie’s kids here!. David Bowie was one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. Born in London on January 8, 1947 as David Robert Jones, the multi-talented icon took over the 70s glam rock era as his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust” with his single “Starman.” From there, it was hit after hit as he constantly transformed his styles and genres to keep his fan base growing. The “Fame” songwriter even ventured into acting, with roles in The Man Who Fell To Earth, The Hunger and cult favorite Labyrinth. In January 2016, Bowie died at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer.
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Valerie Bertinelli shares tearful video about her body image struggles

Valerie Bertinelli shared an emotional video about struggling with her body image. “I’m standing out in the rain because I’m doing my best to distract my mind from spiraling to a place of self-loathing, because I saw a picture of myself today that made me want to do that,” the “One Day at a Time” alum said in the video posted to her Instagram on Friday.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Ted Nugent: “I’m Caitlyn Jenner’s Boy Toy”

Guitarist Ted Nugent has shocked the world by announcing that he’s in a sexual relationship with transgender icon Caitlyn Jenner. Nugent, known for both having his finger firmly on the pulse of modern culture and never holding a grudge, made the admission on December 30, 2021, while railing against Rolling Stone editor David Fricke’s 2010 list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists.”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
930
Followers
1K+
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy