ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

County Environmental Health Lifts Water Contact Closure for Coronado Beaches

By Elizabeth Ireland
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roygb_0dc2E4j800
Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday lifted the water contact closure for the Coronado shoreline.

This includes beaches from Avenida Lunar through North Beach, Coronado. Recent water quality testing confirmed that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting those beaches, according to the DEHQ.

The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Silver Strand State Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Coronado, CA
Health
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: Jan. 7-9 – Winter & the World

Happy New Year! Broken any resolutions yet? Ah, we kid. But if you’re thinking along the lines of renewing and refreshing, there’s an emporium in Del Mar for you. If you’re taking a more global perspective, there’s a couple shows in La Jolla that might draw you in. If you’re thinking beer, well, it’s a San Diego weekend – why the heck not?
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Office Building Adjacent to Tri-City Medical Center Sold by Local Investors for $8.3M

The Tri-City Medical Arts Building, a two-story, 33,914-square-foot medical office property in Vista has been sold for $8.3 million, a real estate firm announced. The Thunder Drive property, adjacent to the Tri-City Medical Center, a 320-bed general acute-care hospital in North County, was sold by a partnership of local investors, according to Cushman & Wakefield, which served as advisers in the sale.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Water Contact#Environmental Health#Tijuana River#North Beach#Silver Strand State Beach#City News Service
Times of San Diego

UC San Diego Extends Remote Learning Mandate to Jan. 31 Due to COVID Surge

UC San Diego announced Thursday that it is extending remote instruction until the end of the month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. In-person instruction will now resume Jan. 31 at UCSD, following a mandatory remote instruction period initiated at other University of California campuses this month. The remote instruction was originally expected to last two weeks.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy