County Environmental Health Lifts Water Contact Closure for Coronado Beaches

Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality Monday lifted the water contact closure for the Coronado shoreline.

This includes beaches from Avenida Lunar through North Beach, Coronado. Recent water quality testing confirmed that Tijuana River flows are no longer impacting those beaches, according to the DEHQ.

The area was recently closed to water contact due to sewage-contaminated flows from the Tijuana River entering the United States.

The ocean shoreline from the International Border to the north end of Silver Strand State Beach will remain closed until sampling confirms these areas are safe for water contact, officials said.

City News Service contributed to this article.