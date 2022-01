The Denver Nuggets are dealing with several injuries to key players, which is why they are reportedly looking to make some upgrades at the trade deadline. Michael Porter Jr. remains out and is likely to miss the rest of the season with a back injury that needed surgery, while PJ Dozier is still sidelined indefinitely due to an ACL tear. Not to mention that the team is still without Jamal Murray, who has been rehabbing from his torn left ACL from last season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO