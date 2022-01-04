ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrightwood, CA

Illegal parking on mountain roads causing traffic hurdles for Wrightwood first responders: officials

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASup8_0dc27EFd00

Wrightwood officials say cars parking illegally on the side of mountain roads are causing trouble for emergency crews who are now seeing delayed response times.

Video posted to social media by the Wrightwood Community Services District on Sunday shows a fire engine on State Route 2 struggling to squeeze through stalled traffic and cars illegally parked.

The crew was trying to respond to an emergency call for service.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. The blatant disregard of the 'no parking' zones puts residents & visitors at risk," the post's caption said.

"We have joined forces with our partner agencies to tackle this all-too-common problem in mountain regions, but the first step is education. THIS is why it's important to respect the 'no parking' zones."

Officials are reminding the public to follow parking rules and be mindful of "no parking" zones.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
westernslopenow.com

Traffic accident causes multiple lane closures on Patterson Road

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — According to Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD), just before 7 p.m. on Monday emergency responders were called to the 2600 block of Patterson Road due to a single vehicle crash. The adult female driver was transported to the hospital with serious, but not life...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Bay Net

Traffic Light Out Causes Motor Vehicle Accident On Great Mills Road

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. - Today, at approximately 11:06 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the serious motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road at the intersection of Shangri La Drive. Crews arrived to find two vehicles involved in the roadway with no entrapment. No injuries, two care refusals...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WYFF4.com

Sons of two Iredell County first responders die in off-road incidents 24 hours apart

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County community in North Carolina is mourning the death of two children, both kids of local first responders. On Sunday, the son of a lieutenant for the sheriff’s office died while he was riding a dirt bike on private property in the northern part of Iredell County when he lost control and hit a fence. He was just 11 years old.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrightwood, CA
Wrightwood, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
KITV.com

Illegal parking, traffic on the north shore as dozens flock to view high surf

PUPUKEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Dozens flocked to O'ahu's north shore Thursday to enjoy the Da Hui surfing competition at Pipeline. The large crowds led to more traffic and illegal parking along Kamehameha Highway for hours. According to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), four cars were cited for illegal parking in the area.
HONOLULU, HI
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County culvert work to cause traffic delays

PARKERSBURG — Wood CR 4, North Oak Grove Road, will be closed on Monday for a culvert replacement beginning 0.257 miles from Wood CR 4/4, Jesterville Road, at milepost 4.49 where crews will work between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Substantial delays are anticipated on Wood CR 3/1, Big...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Report Annapolis

Police Charge Annapolis Man with Illegal Gun Possession Following Severna Park Traffic Stop

An Annapolis man was recently arrested and charged with illegal possession of a handgun following a traffic stop in Severna Park. On December 3, 2021, at approximately 11:20 p.m., an officer pulled over a black Ford Mustang at Ritchie Highway and Cypress Creek. During the stop, probable cause for a search was developed and a loaded .45 caliber Glock 30 handgun with 13 rounds of ammunition was located in the center console.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain#First Responders#Vehicles#State Route 2
CBS DFW

Car Hits Fort Worth Traffic Light, Causing Massive Backup At Alta Mere/Highway 183

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The intersection of Calmont and Alta Mere is completely closed after a car hit a traffic light, threatening to knock out power lines. Fort Worth Police said that the exit from West Freeway going eastbound, all traffic coming south from the Ridgmar Mall area, and all traffic going northbound from Camp Bowie West is being diverted from the area. Police presence at Calmont/Alta Mere after a car crashed into a traffic light earlier. (credit: Chopper 11) The crash also caused a tension line holding an electric pole to snap, causing it to lean precariously over the power lines at the intersections. Oncor crews are on the scene and say that this job will take at least 24 hours. Oncor crews work to repair a traffic light after a car crash. (credit: Chopper 11) Traffic has already started to built up as a result of the closure and diversions. Police say to avoid the area if possible.
FORT WORTH, TX
WCIA

First responders report deteriorating road conditions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are reporting deteriorating road conditions as Central Illinois is hit by winter weather. Springfield Firefighters Local 37 said in a Facebook post that firefighters have already responded to accidents in the area, including one at the 6th Street exit on Interstate 55. The driver of that car was not […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
dpdbeat.com

Traffic Advisory: Road Closures

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Plan ahead and please be mindful of road closures for tonight’s fireworks show. Have a safe and Happy New Year!. Street Closures: The following street closures will be as follows:. Sports Street at North Drive(north side of intersection) 7:30 PM. Sports Street at Memorial Drive(All...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
fox44news.com

Multi-vehicle accident causes delays in traffic

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas – Lacy Lakeview Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on Interstate 35 Thursday afternoon. I-35 Southbound was shut down at Exit #339. All traffic was re-routed off the interstate. Travelers were urged to take alternate routes. All roads have since re-opened. Source: Lacy Lakeview Police Department.
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX
mauinow.com

Honoapiʻilani Traffic Update: Road OPEN

The Honoapiʻilani Highway is now open in both directions. It was closed earlier this afternoon due to a single vehicle crash near McGregor Point at Mile 8. Motorists can expect significant delays as traffic resumes its normal flow. Motorists stuck in traffic say they have been waiting for at...
TRAFFIC
KIDO Talk Radio

Air Travel Restrictions Causing More Traffic on Dangerous Icy Roads

With so many airline shutdowns, delays and travel restrictions flying anywhere is pretty difficult right now. I saw numerous friends on social media who were stuck in various airports in random cities due to airline travel complications. Not exactly the best way to spend the holidays. That being said more people are on the roads to visit family or at least get away from home with the time off of work. Driving, especially this time of the year has it's own complications, especially here in Idaho and most of our surrounding states. While heading south may not be as icy or dangerous, local and northern or even eastern and western road trips, even shorter ones are causing havoc on the roadways.
BOISE, ID
Kait 8

First responders concerned about road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Jonesboro was quiet Thursday night after the snow stopped. There was a slushy, ice mix left behind in some places downtown. But, some people were driving a little too fast on those spots. On Thursday, those areas were not an issue, but as temperatures drop...
JONESBORO, AR
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
92K+
Followers
9K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy