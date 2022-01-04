Second Alarm South Hill Church Fire

Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

At approximately 4 pm on January 2, 2022, units from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Fire District 8 responded to a report of a fire in the church at the corner of South Ray St and 27th Ave. On arrival, smoke could be seen pouring from the roofline across the entire length of the building. As units entered the building, heat and smoke were observed on the first floor. Companies quickly determined a well-involved fire in the basement and pushed their way down to extinguish it.

A second alarm was requested by the Incident Commander (IC), and more SFD units responded along with Spokane Valley Engine 6. The fire was extinguished shortly afterward and was confined to the area of origin. Heavy smoke and water damage resulted from the fire, requiring extensive overhaul to confirm extinguishment.

There was no fire alarm system in the church. If it had not been for bystanders calling the smoke coming from the roof, the damage might have been catastrophic.

Fire Districts 9 and 10 sent in additional units to cover areas within the city during this time.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during this fire. The cause of the fire was an electrical short on the stage.

Educational Message: Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half (NFPA). Smoke alarms should be installed in every room used for sleeping, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Test your smoke alarm once a month. Make sure everyone in your home understands the sound the smoke alarm makes and knows what to do when activated.