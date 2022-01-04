ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Second Alarm South Hill Church Fire

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzz7O_0dc23TO800

Tour Commander, 509.625.7100

At approximately 4 pm on January 2, 2022, units from the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) and Spokane Fire District 8 responded to a report of a fire in the church at the corner of South Ray St and 27th Ave. On arrival, smoke could be seen pouring from the roofline across the entire length of the building. As units entered the building, heat and smoke were observed on the first floor. Companies quickly determined a well-involved fire in the basement and pushed their way down to extinguish it.

A second alarm was requested by the Incident Commander (IC), and more SFD units responded along with Spokane Valley Engine 6. The fire was extinguished shortly afterward and was confined to the area of origin. Heavy smoke and water damage resulted from the fire, requiring extensive overhaul to confirm extinguishment.

There was no fire alarm system in the church. If it had not been for bystanders calling the smoke coming from the roof, the damage might have been catastrophic.

Fire Districts 9 and 10 sent in additional units to cover areas within the city during this time.

No civilians or firefighters were injured during this fire. The cause of the fire was an electrical short on the stage.

Educational Message: Working smoke alarms save lives, cutting the risk of dying in a home fire in half (NFPA). Smoke alarms should be installed in every room used for sleeping, outside each sleeping area, and on every level of the home, including the basement. Test your smoke alarm once a month. Make sure everyone in your home understands the sound the smoke alarm makes and knows what to do when activated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MSNBC

19 dead in Bronx apartment fire, including 9 children

19 people are dead including nine children after a Bronx fire in an apartment building. New York City Mayor Eric Adams called the fire the worst the city has seen in 30 years. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Jan. 9, 2022.
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Hill, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
NBC News

Australian court rejects bid to delay Djokovic’s visa hearing

A judge rejected Australian authorities’ request to delay tennis star Novak Djokovic’s court hearing until Wednesday as he prepares to challenge a decision to cancel his visa. As a result, government lawyers will have defend their decision to bar entry to Djokovic, the world’s No. 1 men’s player,...
TENNIS
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Marilyn Bergman, award-winning lyricist, has died at 93

(CNN) — Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman died Saturday morning at her home in Los Angeles, according to her daughter Julie Bergman. She was 93. Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman was nominated for 16 Academy Awards over the course of her career and won three, including for the song "The Way We Were" from the 1973 film that shared its name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song -- with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch -- also won two Grammys.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Alarm#Smoke Alarms#Spokane Fire District 8#Incident#Sfd#Spokane Valley Engine 6#Nfpa
The Hill

Jim Jordan rejects Jan. 6 panel's request to cooperate in investigation

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio.) has rejected a request from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack to voluntarily cooperate with their investigation. "This request is far outside the bounds of any legitimate inquiry, violates core Constitutional priciples, and would serve to further erode legislative norms," Jordan wrote to committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), according a copy of the letter posted online by Axios.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Spokane, Washington

Spokane, Washington

580
Followers
500
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane, Washington

Comments / 0

Community Policy