The first week of the New Year is in the books, and we are at "peak Fed hawkishness" with the stock market pricing in four rate hikes in 2022. The problem the Fed will find itself in is that they are tightening into a slowing economy. Looking at this week's ISM Services report showing slower growth and easing supply chain disruptions. The last time the Fed tightened into a slowdown was the 3rd quarter of 2018 and marked the bottom of Gold and the top of the stock market.

MARKETS ・ 7 HOURS AGO