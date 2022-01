The new year snuck up on me and so did MBC sageuk drama The Red Sleeve Cuff ending this weekend. Like, so soon? The drama was extended by 1 episode so ended with a total of 17-episodes, which adds to the standard worry that it will end draggy anytime there is an extension to a hit drama to milk out the viewership. I can now report that, according to K-viewers, the drama ended as strongly as it started off. They are calling it “Dragon head and Dragon tail” as opposed to the normal complaint of “Dragon head and Snake tail” for when something starts off strong and peters to a middling conclusion. The plot isn’t anything to spoil as the drama planned to tell the story of Lee Jeongjo Yi San and his romance with real life Consort Ui Deok Im and history tells what happens to their love story and life together. From the success of this drama hopefully it continues to bring back more viewers in 2022 to prime time network television. The final two episodes brought in ratings of 17.0% and 17.4% so great start to year for MBC. Hopefully it builds on this momentum and produces more dramas in 2022.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO