ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

WC Command Examples to Count Number of Lines, Words, and Characters in Linux

By Tecmint
linuxtoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wc (word count) command in Unix/Linux...

www.linuxtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Network World

How to use the nethogs command: 2-Minute Linux Tips

In this Linux tip, learn how to use the nethogs command. As the name implies, nethogs will display information on how much processes using or "hogging" your network bandwidth. Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc. Hi, this is Sandra Henry-Stocker, author of the “Unix as a Second Language” blog...
SOFTWARE
linux.com

Classic SysAdmin: How to Kill a Process from the Linux Command Line

This is a classic article from the Linux.com archives. For more great SysAdmin tips and techniques check out our free intro to Linux course and our Essentials of System Administration eLearning. Picture this: You’ve launched an application (be it from your favorite desktop menu or from the command line) and...
SOFTWARE
linuxtoday.com

Red Hat Donates $10,000 and the Flatpak Package Will Be Official

OBS Studio is one of the most successful projects of free software. However, it carries an important But, and that is that for many years it has not offered symmetric support between the platforms it supports. As a result, the version for Linux has fewer features than the Windows version. Added to that is the fact that Ubuntu and Linux Mint are the only officially supported distributions, which will thankfully change shortly thanks to Flatpak.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Make sudo Remember the Password for Longer

Probably you execute quite a lot of sudo commands, because you don’t want to sudo su and execute commands as root all the time. Here’s how to make sudo remember your password for longer so that you don’t have to keep typing it over and over.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wc Command Examples#Unix Linux
linuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 3rd, 2022

This is the first 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup edition in 2022 and it brings you news about the upcoming releases of Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 and Linux Lite 5.8 distributions, the end of life of CentOS Linux 8, a major postmarketOS release for ARM devices, and new major releases of the Avidemux video editor and Pinta paint program.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Radeon Linux Driver Adds Option To Limit Number Of Enabled CUs

The RadeonSI Gallium3D and RADV Vulkan drivers within Mesa 22.0 have now added an override for controlling the number of enabled compute units (CUs) for the graphics processor. Longtime AMD open-source Mesa developer Marek Olšák introduced this new AMD_CU_MASK= environment variable override as a way of controlling the number of...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Burn CD/DVDs in Linux Using Brasero

Frankly speaking, I cannot recall the last time I used a PC with a CD/DVD drive. This is thanks to the ever-evolving tech industry which has seen optical disks replaced by USB drives and other smaller and compact storage media that offer more storage space such as SD cards. However,...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
linuxtoday.com

Linux firewall-cmd Commands: 15 Useful Ones

In computing, a good firewall system can prevent any unauthorized access to the network security systems. Businesses and organizations invest a good amount of money in their cybersecurity infrastructure, depending on how crucial their business is. In this article, we will see the fundamentals of a new firewall service introduced...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 Released with Latest Deepin Desktop Environment

Based on the Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri) operating system release, UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 is powered by the same kernel as upstream, Linux 5.13, and features the latest Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) and related software packages available at the moment of writing. In addition, UbuntuDDE Remix 21.10 comes with an updated...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Install ClickHouse OLAP Database System on Debian 11

ClickHouse is a free, open-source, and column-oriented database management system. It is used for online analytical processing and allows you to generate analytical reports using SQL queries. Learn how to install ClickHouse on Debian 11 here.
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Neptune 7.0 Released as a Classic KDE-Based Linux Distro

Neptune is a Linux distro for desktops based fully upon the Debian stable branch, except for a newer kernel and some drivers. In addition, Neptune’s devs package and maintain the KDE Plasma desktop as well as KDE Frameworks and KDE Applications. The project’s latest release, Neptune 7.0 “Faye”, is...
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Oracle Siebel CRM

Oracle Siebel CRM delivers a combination of transactional, analytical, and engagement features to manage all customer-facing operations. Siebel CRM is proprietary software and not available for Linux. What are the best free and open source alternatives?
COMPUTERS
linuxtoday.com

How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in Debian

Once you add a general user into the sudo group, then there is no need to use a root account for the administrative tasks. But what if, due to some odd reason, you are not able to access your primary account?. In that case, the root account can be a...
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How To Make Beautiful Command-Line Interfaces In Python With Click

Command Line Interfaces, or CLIs are an important tool that programmers often use to control their software from a terminal or REPL. The problem with command line interfaces is that while they are not particularly hard to make, they can be a bit tedious and annoying to make. Furthermore, they can be very hard to make well, or perfect. Often command line interfaces can end up being a jumbled mess, which is problematic for an application that might have users who are also interacting with a CLI. Things that do not look good can simply be more confusing, we are so used to consuming content, reading, or interpreting things in one way that if they are not up to those specifications it can cause a small short in our brain.
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy