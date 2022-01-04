ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Chungha Shows Dreamy Visuals in New Photos

By Staff Reporter
kpopstarz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChungha boasted a splendid visual in her new Instagram...

www.kpopstarz.com

mymodernmet.com

Fashionable Females Lost and Found in Dreamy Storybook Photos [Interview]

Serbian fine art photographer Jovana Rikalo combines fashion with nature to create dreamy escapist images that look like scenes from a storybook. From a mom and child wearing matching ballgowns in a grassy meadow to a woman wearing an ethereal white gown and leading a horse through a field of flowers, each photograph offers a portal into a lovely world you'd want to visit.
PHOTOGRAPHY
allkpop.com

MIRAE shows a preppy style in 'Marvelous' concept photos

MIRAE has now released new concept photos for their upcoming comeback mini-album 'Marvelous.'. They have released a couple of group photos and individual photos of Lee Junhyuk, Yoo Dohyun, and Jang Yubin. The photos feature the boys in a preppy, school-style in a University-type setting. They look handsome with a slight boyish charm, and the sun gives a beautiful warm glow.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Chungha
kpopstarz.com

SNSD Taeyeon Boasts Visuals Reminiscent of Elsa from 'Frozen'

Girls' Generation (SNSD) Taeyeon boasted a visual reminiscent of "Frozen" character Elsa. The photos were shared on her Instagram on January 3. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 'SMTOWN LIVE 2022' Recap: TVXQ Hints at Comeback, GOT Debut with 'Step Back,' SM New Units Perform + Concert Surpasses 51M Streams.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul teases solo album ‘6equence’ with new visuals

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul has officially kicked off a new era for her upcoming solo album 6equence with new visuals. Hiking up anticipation for her third solo album 6equence earlier today, MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul announced the single ‘Lunatic’. The single comes with new visuals of the star and is presumed to be the last offering from her before the album release on January 19th.
MUSIC
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Ariana Grande's Crystal-Embroidered Minidress Is Our New Favorite Going-Out Look

Ariana Grande has been using season 21 of The Voice as her own personal fashion show, effortlessly delivering nostalgic fashion moments like Jenna Rink's 13 Going on 30 dress and one of Britney Spears's most iconic looks. Ahead of the season finale on Dec. 14, Ariana shared a sneak peek at her outfit for the show on Instagram, and the David Koma London minidress might be the only LBD we need in our closets from now on — but oh, did we mention it's $3,000?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In New Photo As She Reflects On 2021

Kylie Jenner put her baby bump on display in her first Instagram photo since the Astroworld tragedy nearly two months ago. Kylie Jenner, 24, is back to posting photos of herself on Instagram for the first time since attending boyfriend Travis Scott‘s ill-fated Astroworld concert on November 5, 2021, where 10 people died from a massive crowd surge. In the black and white photo the makeup mogul is seen cradling her massive baby bump, while turned to the side. In the caption, she shared candidly about 2021 and all that came with it. “As 2022 is approaching I’ve been reflecting on this last year and the blessings that it brought but also the many heartaches it held. I will never forget this year and all the significant changes it made to my life,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham shows off paternal side in adorable new photo

Brooklyn Beckham will no doubt have melted his followers' hearts with a sweet new picture he shared to social media at the weekend. The aspiring chef took to his Instagram Stories, where he re-shared a photo from his fiancée Nicola Peltz's account. The cute image showed the 22-year-old cuddling...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé, Rumi, and Blue Ivy Wear Matching Outfits in New Halls of Ivy Photos

Excuse me while I double-check my glasses prescription, because Beyoncé's new Ivy Park photos have me seeing triple. On Thursday, the mom of three released photos of herself posing with her daughters, 9-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and 4-year-old Rumi Carter, to promote the release of Halls of Ivy, her latest Adidas collaboration. Dressed in matching black and white herringbone leggings and sports bras, the trio served up some unforgettable style moments. See: Blue looking like a professional-soccer-player-turned-model in the background and future CEO Rumi making a call on her pink cell phone in the second shot.
CELEBRITIES

