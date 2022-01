This Week in Twitter is a look at some of the week's best and most entertaining tweets from Buckeyeland and beyond. Seven days later, and we're still basking in one of the greatest Rose Bowl Games ever played. We're still in awe of Jaxon Smith-Njigba's record-breaking performance and what a special night it was for the receiver, who wore a towel dedicated to his high school teammate, and Ute running back, Ty Jordan, who was tragically murdered in December of 2020.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO