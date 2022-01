The south bay swim beach at Horsetooth is going to feel like the south pole to those brave enough to plunge into the freezing waters for a great cause. 'Brave' often rides the line between 'courageous' and 'crazy,' but 'fun' is also a word that's used when it comes to the Horsetooth Polar Bear Run and Plunge. The event boasts that over 1,500 people have braved the waters since its inception.

LARIMER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO