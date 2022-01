Up and down, up and down, up and down. Have any truer words been spoken about how the Flyers are playing this season?. Started off hot, then fell into an awful extended losing hole, then picked up at least a point in six straight, now faltering again. The Flyers just can’t seem to get things together, losing four straight again while being outscored 19-8 in those games. Their most recent losing streak began with an overtime loss to the Sharks on 12/30 with Felix Sandstrom making his NHL debut.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO