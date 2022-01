A new interiors book from designer Steven Volpe captures a career in motion. “What gets me out of bed in the morning is design that’s timeless, not merely of the moment,” says Steven Volpe. The San Francisco interior designer is seated in his library on a white mohair Joaquim Tenreiro chair, sipping freshly made Earl Grey tea. A pair of first-century Ptolemaic-era copper ibis effigies peers over his shoulder from an 18th-century French marble mantel. Volpe has taken time for an exclusive interview to discuss his new book, Steven Volpe Rooms, published in October by Rizzoli, before heading to London to meet with clients.

