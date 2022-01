From serving as executive officer on the Norfolk-based guided missile cruiser USS Vicksburg to command of the world’s oldest commissioned naval vessel marks a step into history. Cmdr. Billie Farrell is about to take command of USS Constitution — Old Ironsides — the first woman to do so in the ship’s 224 years. Launched in 1797, the Constitution saw action against pirates in the Barbary Wars ...

NORFOLK, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO