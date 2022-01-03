ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson is leaving the program

By Zac Blackerby
 6 days ago
Kobe Hudson is leaving Auburn.

Sources told Auburn Live that Hudson will “most likely” transfer. He is not officially in the portal but at this time intends to make that move soon.

Hudson went to Instagram to share an interesting post about his decision.

He then later posted on a story that he didn’t want to leave but was kicked off of the team.

After climbing the depth chart and becoming Auburn’s number one wide receiver, he will be playing elsewhere in 2022.

Hudson battled some consistency issues but held on to a lot of upside and potential.

He had 44 catches in 2021 for 580 yards and four scores.

The Tigers may enter the offseason without their top three receivers from a season ago with Demetrius Robertson and Shedrick Jackson moving on.

