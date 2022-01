Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu probably felt like he truly arrived in the NBA when he was the subject of some awkward trash talk from coach Billy Donovan. "When I got home last night from here, I flipped on the TV and Illinois was playing at Minnesota," Donovan said Wednesday at the Advocate Center. "And I heard that was the best start in the Big Ten for (Illini coach) Brad Underwood. And I asked him why he couldn't help him get off to a better start last year?"

