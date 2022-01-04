ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadsworth Mansion, Hour 1

Cover picture for the articleGabrielle “Coco” Chanel was a French fashion designer and businesswoman. She was...

People

Cardi B Rocks $65 Maxi Dress for Christmas Photoshoot

Cardi B rocked a surprisingly affordable find for a holiday photoshoot this season. The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 29, wore a $65 maxi dress from JLUXLABEL while posing for photos in front of the Christmas tree. She paired the dress with dangling silver earrings and a bright red manicure, and styled her hair in a sweeping updo.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
Person
Coco Chanel
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
MIAMI, FL
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Nazi#French
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Embraced Fantastical Futurism

Conventional wisdom says your fashion can either look to the future or reference the past, but this week, celebrities chose to do both. Whether pulling out the next generation of designer fare—just take the scintillating crimson two piece from Jamaican-Caymanian designer Jawara Alleyne's Oracle series that Anok Yai wore to preview The Matrix—or embracing the classics—like Penelope Cruz showcasing the timelessness of Chanel tweed on The Tonight Show—stars created a week filled with dramatic pieces and unexpected moments.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Takes a Sheer Risk in Silky Bustier Dress, Kimono and Platform Boots at Carversteak Vegas Launch Party

Paris Jackson embraced a sultry look at the opening celebration of Carversteak at Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas last night. The “American Horror Stories” actress posed in a collared nude minidress. The silky number featured a bustier top, which extended into a sheer draped asymmetric skirt with a black dragon print. The daughter of Michael Jackson layered the piece with a flowing kimono, which featured a matching nude hue and dragon print. Her outfit was complete with a pendant necklace, mismatched earrings, rings and a Bulgari handbag. When it came to shoes, the “Scream” actress opted for platform boots. Her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Paired a Skintight Bodysuit With Teased and Crimped Hair

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Queen of beauty and shapewear Kim Kardashian is proving once again that she can pull off any hairstyle. The 41-year-old businesswoman starred in her company SKIMS's latest campaign, where she rocked a skintight bodysuit and '80s-styled hair.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

I’m 5’2”—These Are the Best Dresses I’ve Found For Petite Women

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At 5’2”, the search to find the best petite dresses for women is one I embark on every season. If you’re like me and under 5’4”, you are fully aware that securing fashionable yet suitable dresses to fit our frame is no easy feat. Over the years, I’ve learned to embrace my height when I realized that despite my peers, friends, and colleagues’ towering heights, I was not getting any taller and nor am I committed to wearing heels regularly (no, thank you!). I’ve found dresses to be my go-to style uniform for the office, dinner dates, parties, and beyond. I love wearing dresses of all styles and shapes—maxi, midi, and mini. Especially during the fall and winter season, I love to style them up or down with a quick swap of shoes, whether they are flats, boots, or heels. Just make sure to have your tights handy too.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Ok Magazine

Is Kanye West's New Girl Julia Fox Dressing Just Like Kim Kardashian? Actress Rocked Exact Same Outfit As Reality Star During Miami Date Night

Kanye West's new rumored love interest Julia Fox has taken some inspiration from Kim Kardashian. Prior to the actress, 31, and the 44-year-old rapper's alleged date night in Miami — Fox wore the same Jean Paul Gaultier sheer striped gown to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week last September that the SKIMS founder, 41, wore to the 2018 People's Choice Awards.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kanye West Takes Actress Julia Fox on NYC Date Wearing His New Favorite 17-Inch Boots

Kanye West is dating again and showing off his signature bold style while doing so. The “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” artist stepped out in New York for dinner and a Broadway show on Tuesday night with “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox. Mr. West dressed in a navy hooded sweatshirt with a black windbreaker jacket over top, gray jeans with a white paint splatter design and 17-inch Red Wing boots. The chunky black style, which hits just below the knee, looks to be built to take on all-weather situations, from heavy rain to snow. Likely due to the chill in Manhattan on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

‘Squid Game’ Star HoYeon Jung’s Edgiest Style Moments Over the Years

HoYeon Jung skyrocketed to international fame last year for her starring role in Netflix’s “Squid Game.” Now, the actress has become one to watch in the fashion world—though she’s been there for quite some time. As a model in the mid-2010s, Jung was instantly recognizable from her trademark red hair. The bold styling move established her as a sleek runway presence for brands such as Louis Vuitton. While off the runways, Jung made versatile staples like classic outerwear, distressed jeans and colorful tops her go-to pieces, mixing them together with a nonchalant ease. In more recent formal moments, she’s used the...
CELEBRITIES

