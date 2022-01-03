ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Raptors-Heat moved to Feb. 1, advancing Kyle Lowry's return to Toronto

Sportsnet.ca
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Toronto Raptors' matchup with the Miami Heat at Scotiabank Arena has been moved up to Feb. 1 from Feb. 3, the NBA announced on Monday. That means Kyle Lowry's long-anticipated return to Toronto will...

www.sportsnet.ca

Comments / 0

Related
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
NBC Sports

Kyle Lowry gets ejected for tossing ball to referee (video)

Kyle Lowry has gotten ejected for throwing the ball too far to a referee. Now, he has gotten ejected for throwing the ball too hard at a referee. Lowry got his second technical foul in the Heat’s 115-109 win over the Trail Blazers yesterday for this toss to Matt Kallio:
NBA
theScore

Bucks waiving Cousins after 15-point double-double vs. Raptors

The Milwaukee Bucks will waive center DeMarcus Cousins, Bucks general manager Jon Horst told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bucks are cutting the 11-year veteran in order to prioritize roster flexibility. Cousins' contract was set to be guaranteed Friday. "We wouldn't have been able to get through this difficult stretch of...
NBA
InsideTheHeat

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Shows Off The Boxing Skills?

Scroll down for a video that surfaced on Twitter Thursday morning that apparently shows Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro displaying his boxing skills. It was fitting after Herro nearly got into a scuffle with Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic in the Heat's 115-109 victory Wednesday night. The incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Nurkic set on a screen on Herro.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Kyle Lowry victim of absolutely baffling ejection from referee

There did not seem to be any extra velocity with which he tossed the ball. He did not seem to have any malicious intent with the toss. Nothing about the toss seemed to be unordinary. It actually looked like Lowry was being helpful. But the Heat guard already had a...
NBA
SB Nation

Kyle Lowry got ejected for doing nothing on his second technical foul

The Miami Heat were already shorthanded when they traveled to take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. The Heat are playing without injured stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, and still don’t have reserve forward Markieff Morris back after his run-in with Nikola Jokic earlier this year. Despite a roster that has been badly compromised by injuries and Covid for most of the season, the Heat are still in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Toronto Raptors#The Canadian Press
Sportsnet.ca

Raptors host Jazz as underdogs on Friday NBA odds

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to extend their current straight-up winning streak to five games when they play host to the Utah Jazz on Friday night as opening 3-point home underdogs on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. Toronto returns home after posting a 117-111 win over...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
InsideTheHeat

Chasing All-Star Berths a Thing of the Past for Kyle Lowry

At one point in his career, Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry was a lock for the NBA All-Star Game. He made six straight appearances from 2015-20 with the Toronto Raptors. The streak ended last season and is will likely continue his first year with the Miami Heat. While Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro made the Top 10 in the first fan ballot released Thursday, Lowry was absent.
NBA
Woodford Times

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers (17-16) travel Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off with the Toronto Raptors (14-16) at Scotiabank Arena. Below, we look at the 76ers vs. Raptors odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Philly has alternated between winning and losing over the past...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sportsnet.ca

10 things: Raptors showing character and maturity of a quality team

Here are 10 takeaways from the Toronto Raptors' 117-111 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. One -- The Raptors keep taking care of business and have climbed above .500 with a four-game win streak. Once again, it came against a shorthanded opponent as Giannis Antetokounmpo missed his second game of the year against Toronto, but the Bucks were hardly a pushover. The Raptors fought back from a 14-point deficit while battling heavy legs playing their third game in four nights, which shows the character and competitiveness of this group. Lulls are bound to happen over the course of a long season, and the good and mature teams have the ability to pick themselves up and flip the switch when needed, and the Raptors used their charge to engineer a 29-point turnaround to secure the win.
NBA
arcamax.com

Heat hold on after Kyle Lowry ejection to beat Trail Blazers. Takeaways from the win

The Miami Heat was already playing without so many of their top players. No Bam Adebayo. No Jimmy Butler. No Dewayne Dedmon. No Markieff Morris. And, for the second half Wednesday, the Heat had to play without their starting point guard after Kyle Lowry was ejected with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Kyle Lowry’s 6-word reaction to Raptors star Fred VanVleet going nuts vs. Jazz

Fred VanVleet is having one hell of a season. The Toronto Raptors point guard has been on an upward trajectory in his career since featuring as a sixth man a few years ago. Now, finally handed the keys to the offense with Kyle Lowry leaving, VanVleet is making the most out of this opportunity. Against […] The post Kyle Lowry’s 6-word reaction to Raptors star Fred VanVleet going nuts vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

With a supernova performance, VanVleet decides he won't let Raptors lose

That wasn’t supposed to happen. The Toronto Raptors were supposed to have a laugher. They were supposed to be able to empty their bench. They were supposed to keep their winning streak alive and not have to get too stressed about it. The Utah Jazz arrived in Toronto short-staffed...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy