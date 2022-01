Welcome to the HCS Big 12 basketball mailbag, our first of the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball season. This mailbag is for all you basketball junkies out there who root for a Big 12 school that not only have questions about your team, but other teams in the conference. So, join me, grab your favorite drink (I’m sipping a little Tito’s and soda tonight), and relax as I answer all your Big 12 questions.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO