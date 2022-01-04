CFTC Fines 'Decentralized' Prediction Market Platform Polymarket $1.4 Million, Shuts Down Noncompliant Markets

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. In the final week of 2021, digital asset investment products saw a third week outflows totaling USD 32m, with the trend suggesting diminishing outflows following the record weekly outflows mid-December, per CoinShares data. Total outflows for the 3 weeks now total USD 260m 0.4% of assets under management (AuM). Meanwhile, total flows reached USD 9.3bn in 2021, a 36% increase from 2020. "While the increase from 2019 to 2020 was significantly higher at 806%, we believe this represents a maturing industry, with total AuM ending the year at USD 62.5m in 2021 versus just USD 2.8bn at the end of 2019," CoinShares said.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO