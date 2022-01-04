ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CFTC Fines 'Decentralized' Prediction Market Platform Polymarket $1.4 Million, Shuts Down Noncompliant Markets

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has ordered a “decentralized” prediction market platform to shut down non-compliant markets and pay a fine of $1.4 million. “Polymarket had been operating an illegal unregistered or non-designated facility for event-based binary options online trading contracts, known as ‘event markets,'” said the derivatives...

