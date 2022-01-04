ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Patrick Emerling And Jason Williams On Episode 113 Of Unmuffled

By Shawn Courchesne
racedayct.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Episode 113 of Unmuffled we catch up with Modified racing veteran Patrick Emerling, who will be venturing south to a different landscape of racing for 2022 with a new Xfinity...

racedayct.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Jason Hunt

BOYS HS BASKETBALL ON FL1 RADIO: Romulus hosts Dundee-Bradford in Friday FL West showdown(webcast) FL1 Sports heads to Romulus as the Warriors host the Dundee-Bradford BraveScots in a Friday night Finger Lakes West boys basketball game among two of the top teams in the league. Paul Russo and Jason Hunt will be courtside for the 6 ...
ROMULUS, NY
racedayct.com

Ryan Preece And Marcello Rufrano On The Latest Unmuffled

On Episode 114 of Unmuffled we catch up with Ryan Preece fresh off this morning’s big announcement of his deal for 2022 with Stewart-Haas Racing. We’ll also talk with Marcello Rufrano as he prepares to head to New Smryna to kick off his 2022 season. And we’re changing things up a little bit for 2022 with the Unmuffled podcast, going a little freestyle with a wildcard chatter segment for each episode.
MOTORSPORTS
racedayct.com

Stafford Speedway Launches “Sizzler Shorts” Video Series In Preparation For 50th Running Of Spring Sizzler

(Press release from Stafford Speedway) From Fred DeSarro’s win in the first Spring Sizzler® to Patrick Emerling’s victory in the 49th Spring Sizzler®, Stafford Speedway is launching “Sizzler® Shorts” to take a look back at every running of “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring”. The shorts will feature four, 2 minute videos posted each week in the days leading up to the 50th running of the Spring Sizzler®.
MOTORSPORTS
racedayct.com

Division Changes Coming For Pro 4 Modifieds Of New England In 2022

(Press release from Pro 4 Modifieds Of New England) Starting with the 2022 season the PRO4 Modified’s Of New England will end the two division concept. Going forward the division will race as one division with rules to keep the competition tight and fun. The Club’s Competition Committee has...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joey Gase
racedayct.com

Ryan Preece Finds New Home At Stewart-Haas Racing; So What’s Next For Modified Racing?

It was announced Thursday morning that former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece will take on a multi-faceted role at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2022. “A lot like everything in my career, it’s just one puzzle piece led to the next. It’s a great opportunity for myself to work with Stewart-Haas and Ford Performance and soak in everything they have to offer and all their tools,” Preece said on the latest edition of the Unmuffled podcast.
MOTORSPORTS
racedayct.com

Ryan Preece Signs Multi-Faceted Deal With Stewart-Haas Racing For 2022

(Press release from Stewart-Haas Racing) Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) has hired Ryan Preece as its reserve driver for the 2022 NASCAR season. The 31-year-old racer from Berlin, Connecticut, will perform simulator work while running a mix of races across each of NASCAR’s top-three touring series – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Preece will be a Ford Performance driver in each series, and he will be the default driver if any of SHR’s fulltime drivers are unable to compete due to COVID-19 or any other unforeseen circumstance.
MOTORSPORTS
racedayct.com

Coming Next Week: Postcards From The Chili Bowl Nationals With Jacob Perry

On Monday the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals kicks off in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When it comes to indoor Dirt Midget racing in the United States it’s the granddaddy of events. Pawcatuck driver Jacob Perry had originally planned to head to the event as a crew member for Kenney Johnson Motorsports, but then ended up landing a shot in the driver’s seat.
TULSA, OK
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (1/7)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2022 will take place tonight from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. WWE has not announced any matches for tonight’s show, but WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will face-off with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman will be there with Lesnar.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tri#Race Car#Xfinity Series#Patreon#Swanson Buick Gmc#Safco Foam#Compressed Air Usa#Midstate Compressor#Casagrande Builders#Magna Steel Sales#Riverhead Raceway#Stafford Motor Speedway
411mania.com

Update on If Marko Stunt Is Still Signed To AEW

Marko Stunt hasn’t appeared on AEW Dynamite in some time, including when Jurassic Express won the AEW World Tag Team titles on Wednesday’s episode. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Stunt is still signed to AEW and still being paid, he just hasn’t been used. The company...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy