Patrick Emerling And Jason Williams On Episode 113 Of Unmuffled

It was announced Thursday morning that former NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ryan Preece will take on a multi-faceted role at Stewart-Haas Racing in 2022. “A lot like everything in my career, it’s just one puzzle piece led to the next. It’s a great opportunity for myself to work with Stewart-Haas and Ford Performance and soak in everything they have to offer and all their tools,” Preece said on the latest edition of the Unmuffled podcast.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO